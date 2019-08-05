DeMOTTE — The firefighters and their families enjoyed a catered meal followed by a “wetting ceremony” and awards Tuesday night at the fire station on 15th St. (SR 10). The wetting ceremony goes back to the horse and buggy days, when a fire station would receive a new pump, it would wet down the new with the water from the old. Then when done, the horses pulling the pump would be untethered and the apparatus pushed into its bay by the firemen.
Tuesday, the old engine welcomed the new one with its own wetting ceremony. The water gun was opened onto the new truck and a beautiful rainbow settled into the water as it sprayed down the new engine and a few of the observers standing down wind from the waterfall. Afterwards, the volunteers helped “push” the new engine into its bay, where the old truck once occupied the space.
Then it was back inside for the yearly awards given out by Chief Tom Fentress. Before giving out the three special annual awards, Fentress welcomed three new full-fledged firefighters to the ranks. Gerrett Ooms, John Walker and Jake Wolber took the firefighters’ oath and were “pinned” by a family member with their new badge and badge number. All three men, not only fulfilled their one year probation period, they also dedicated three days a week for eight months to earn their Firefighter I and II training status, plus the regular department trainings and meetings. “They dedicated a lot of time to do this,” Fentress said, before swearing them in.
Only one firefighter was up for a years in service award, and that was Michael Orsburn, who has been on the fire department for five years. He also was awarded the Firefighter of the Year award, for the third year in a row. The members of the department vote for the recipient of the award. Fentress said it is up to the members to decide what the firefighter of the year stands for, whether it’s the person who shows the most heart, the person who is the “go to” person or the person who is willing to train others on his own time.
Fentress said Orsburn is all three. He answers questions, comes in and trains straight from work, and is always willing to help if something needs to be done. Fentress joked they would be naming this award the “Orsburn Award” in the future.
Another award voted on by the members is the Most Dedicated Award. It is usually given to the person who has the highest percentage of calls. This year’s award went to Zach Ratliff, whom Fentress said is another of the “go to” guys. Ratliff quickly rose in the ranks to become an officer on the department. “We rely on him a lot during the day,” Fentress said.
He told the firefighters and their families that the Keener department now has 27 active members and one probationary member. This is the first time they’ve had that many active members at once, even though nationally, volunteer fire department’s are short on finding volunteers to participate in this dangerous and time consuming occupation.
“There’s a lot of experience here,” he said. “Many with more than 15 years of experience.”
The final award of the evening is the Save of the Year award, given to the team with the best save, including life and property. This year’s save was voted as the Save of the Year by the firefighters from a choice of three or four calls over the last year. The winning save went to the team of Fentress, Orsburn, Ratliff and Malachi Kristoff who arrived on the scene of a garage fire that started when the owner was charring timbers in his garage. The fire went into the roof and threatened to spread to the house, but the four first responders arrived and saved the garage and much of the items inside, for which the owner was grateful, Fentress explained. He said one of the firefighters fell into sinkhole and disappeared from view for a bit, but he managed to get out and continue working on extinguishing the fire.
