JASPER COUNTY — The Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday that it had received new SCBA equipment. These new air packs will replace the department's current models that are now out of date and unable to get their annual tests performed.
"These packs will be a much needed improvement to the firefighters gear," the department stated. "They will contain the most up-to-date technology."
The department has stated that the packs were purchased through Howell rescue systems with salesman Timm Grant. The specific pack purchased was the Drager PSS 7000. In total, of 22 packs, 44 bottles and 30 masks were purchased.
"Each firefighter will have their own personal mask," the department stated. "The department applied for several grants, which would have helped pay for the packs, with no luck."
The department expressed thanks to the Keener Township Board of Trustees and the Keener Township Advisory Board, as well as to the Jasper Newton Foundation, REMC Operation Round-up, & Ceres Solutions for "making this purchase possible."
"The packs will go into service within a week after the members finish training with them," the department stated.
Keener Fire also recently put out information, detailing its responses to 21 calls during the month of July. The calls were the following:
Vehicle crash - 7
Assist EMS - 3
Mutual-Aid - 2
CO alarm - 2
Disregard/cancel - 2
Odor investigation - 1
Electrical problem - 1
Illegal burn - 1
Assist PD - 1
Stand-by - 1