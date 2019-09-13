BUSINESS/FACS: AUDRY WRIGHT
It is with great pleasure that I announce the September Student of the Month, Audry Wright. I first met Audry as a freshman. Through the years I have seen her grow academically and personally as she continues to pursue
her goal in Hospitality and Tourism.Audry has taken several FACS classes including Nutrition & Wellness, Advanced Nutrition & Wellness, Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management, and Advanced Culinary Arts. She has been an important part of two ProStart Cooking competitions, which require culinary skills under the pressure of a judge’s watchful eye. Audry also competed in a Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation event at the FCCLA State Leadership Conference twice, the second time earning a spot at Nationals. In July 2019, Audry was one of five KV students who competed at the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim earning a high silver and professional skills that will serve her well at college and in the workplace. In addition to all the hours Audry spent volunteering to cater for the Hospitality Club, she now spends her study hall volunteering as an aide in my classroom. Her energy and talent in my classroom and throughout the FACS Department is evident everyday. Congratulations, Audry,our September Student of the Month!
FINE ARTS: GRACE STINE
The Fine Arts Department would like to recognize Grace Stine for the September Student of the Month. Grace is one of our top performers in the music department. Grace has performed on different instruments, and in nearly every ensemble we have had to offer at the high school. During the concert season, Grace has performed on Alto Saxophone for the intermediate band, and Flute or Piccolo for the advanced band.
During the fall season, Grace has been a part of the marching band as one of the three Drum Majors for the past two seasons and a Flute and Piccolo performer since her freshman year. She has also been a member of the jazz band for 4 years on saxophone. Last year, Grace took up playing Piano for the Jazz String Orchestra.
Solo and Ensemble is another area where Grace has put her talents to work performing in Flute Quartets, Flute Trios, and as a soloist on Flute, Alto Flute, and Piccolo. She has qualified for State every year that she has entered solo and ensemble groups. She has also represented the music department at various honor bands across the state.
Wherever Grace lands for her college degree we know she will represent us here at KV in a positive light! We are proud to recognize Grace Stine as our September Fine Arts Student of the Month.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE: BREANNA RUVALCABA
Last year I had the pleasure of having Breanna as a student for Spanish one and I am happy to have her for Spanish 2. In the past and currently, Breanna has continued to maintain the characters of kindness respect, due diligence, and happiness with a good sense of humor— even if she doesn’t like all of my dad jokes.
In addition to having a just really kind and disposition that any teacher can easily get along with, I have noticed she is very sociable and likes to help people as well. I have even recently seen her several times in class making sure that the students around her understand what they’re doing if they’re lost and she notices. Congratulations Breanna!
HEALTH/PHYSICAL EDUCATION: KAITLYN SANTAGUIDA
The PE / Health department would like to nominate Kaitlyn Santaguida for the student of the month. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Melissa and David Santaguida of DeMotte. Kaitlyn is currently enrolled in our Advanced Aquatics course to become a lifeguard in the near future. She is a member of the Girls Varsity Swim Team, Orchestra, and Choir programs. Kaitlyn is also a member of the interact and Drama clubs. Outside of school she is a member of the Bethel Youth Group (Verge) and enjoys swimming, singing, and baking in her spare time.
LANGUAGE ARTS: GRANT MARSHALL
It is with great pleasure I select Grant Marshall as the Student of the Month from the English Department. I have observed Grant’s participation in academics and athletics here at Kankakee Valley High School since I first had him on my SRT roster as a sophomore.
This year, as a senior, he is a part of my dual credit course, and has already demonstrated a real desire to learn, and participate in the academic discourse of our class. He has shown a desire to go above and beyond what is necessary to learn the material, even reading outside of the requirements to better understand concepts.
Grant has been taking challenging courses here at KVHS for many years, and has maintained excellent grades. He has been a leader on the basketball team, and someone underclassmen can look up to.
His friendly and polite disposition makes him enjoyable to be around, and his teachable spirit makes him an example for others to follow. Grant positively contributes to the community here at Kankakee Valley High School, and these are just some of the reasons why.
MATHEMATICS: JOSELYN STAPLES
The Mathematics Department would like to nominate Joselyn Staples for the September student of the month. Joselyn is the daughter of Chad and Dawn Staples. Joselyn has had an impressive start to her freshman year of high school. She is on task whether she is explaining a concept to the class, answering a question or asking a question.
In addition, Joselyn is taking Honors Biology and Honors English 9, but still finds time to run cross-country and track and belong to Art Club and Choir. Joselyn’s positive and enthusiastic personality, as well as her ability and desire to succeed will serve her well in the future.
SCIENCE: EMMAGRACE BIERNAT
It is a pleasure to introduce the Science student of the month Emmagrace Biernat. Emmagrace is the daughter of Matt and Tearsa Biernat of DeMotte. Emmagrace is a member of the A.P. / ACP Biology class and has started the year with a flurry. She has performed admirably on class work, quizzes, and test.
Emmagrace asks probative questions that guide lectures to a level that enduring understanding can be achieved by each student that is enrolled in the class. She will be the first to admit that the class is challenging and requires effort in class and outside of class.
Perseverance is an important educational quality that will allow Emmagrace to achieve at every academic level. She affects all aspects of the class and is a true asset in the education of her peers. Congratulations Emmagrace and keep up the effort to reap the rewards that it will prevail to you.
SOCIAL STUDIES: SARA GROEN
It is with great honor to name Sara Groen as the first Social Studies Student of the Month. Sara Groen is the daughter of Jeff and Dianna Groen of DeMotte. Sara is in the Dual Credit Government class in which the students earn three credit hours from Purdue University upon successful completion of this course. It is a very challenging college course in which the top students of the senior class are enrolled. Sara currently is on KV’s girl’s golf team. She alsoparticipates in Track and Field, National Honor Society, BPA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Sara is very involved at church as part of Young People’s, the brass band, church nursery, and helping out in the Children’s Church. The thing that Sara is most proud of is being chosen as one of twenty four seniors to the FBI Youth Leadership Academy for the State of Indiana. Congratulations Sara!
TECHNOLOGY/CTE: CONNER BIERNAT
The Technology/CTE Department would like to recognize Conner Biernat. Conner is the son of Matt and Tearsa Biernat of DeMotte. Just in the first week of Construction Trades class, second year Conner Biernat has displayed leadership by not only exceeding in his own work but helping new students in the class understand the work needed to be done. Conner is taking great pride in his work and the class. Congratulations Conner!