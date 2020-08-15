JASPER COUNTY – A juvenile was thrown from a vehicle early Saturday morning during a two-car rollover crash along southbound Interstate 65.
The incident occurred around midnight Aug. 15 near mile-marker 211.5. According to the Indiana State Police, the juvenile, who was not identified due to their age, was reportedly asleep in the back seat of a black 2020 Dodge Ram, driven by Oscar E. Suarez Bracamontes, 25, of Zion, Ill.
Bracamontes and Romaris L. Walton, 25, of Berwyn, Ill., who was driving a 2008 Infiniti EX35, were both headed southbound on I-65 when, according to police, Walton lost control of his vehicle and sideswiped Bracamontes’ Dodge Ram.
According to police, the Infiniti rolled several times in the left lane before coming to rest, upright, in the median. The Dodge Ram also rolled several times after being sideswiped and came to rest upright in the median.
At some point while the Dodge was overturning, the juvenile in the back seat was ejected, police said. The juvenile was initially unresponsive at the scene and flown to Christ Advocate Hospital in Illinois for treatment. The juvenile’s condition is not known at this time.
Walton was transported to Franciscan Health-Rensselaer for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while Bracamontes, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured.
I-65 had intermittent lane closures during the investigation until 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say they are continuing their investigation and charges are pending from the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.