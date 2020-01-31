JASPER COUNTY — John Price, who sat on the county council for eight years before losing his seat in the 2016 election, has filed to run for the council once again. He will run as an At-Large candidate as a Republican and will have competition in the May primary.
Price said he talked with current Councilman Gerrit DeVries, who encouraged him to run again. DeVries has decided not to seek reelection.
Price has served on many government boards and commissions over the years. He sat on the DeMotte Town Council for 10 years and was sewer superintendent. He said the new plant was built on time and under budget while he was on the board. “A lot of people were involved in the planning for that, along with Gerrit,” Price said. He also sat on the Kankakee Valley School Board during the 1990s under Gary Green, who was the president of the board at that time. “He was an outstanding leader,” Price said. “We didn’t do dumb things. We talked through ideas.”
Price said he was also a founder of the Drug Free Jasper County during the height of the AIDS crisis.
He is a member of the NORWEJ board, which brought a water system to the Town of DeMotte, and planned for future expansion of the water plant to accommodate future needs.
During his time on the county council, the board dealt with the HVAC system at the jail, which was costing the county much more than it should have due to poor construction. “We fought for five years to get the HVAC fixed at the jail,” he said. “It was an enormous waste of tax-payers dollars. Sometimes you try to save money on the cheap products and end up costing more. We don’t want to buy a Mercedes, but we don’t want it to be a Yugo either.”
“I am frugal with the county’s tax dollars,” he said. “I did not take the county health insurance, and I will not. That will save the county about $100,000 over four years.” He said council members are eligible for the health insurance, but he doesn’t need it.
“I have a lot to offer,” he said. “I promise to work hard and do a good job. I will fight to do the right thing. Although, it’s not our job to get angry and fight, we have to work together for the taxpayers.”
He said the council will have to look carefully at what will happen if the NIPSCO Schahfer Generating Plant is closed down. He said the Indiana legislature is trying to come up with laws to stop this from happening. He said if it closes, and he suspects that it will, they have to be sure that businesses coming into the county will be positive and provide good quality of life for the residents and the environment.
He said he and DeVries tried to reduce the county income tax, which at one time was the second highest in the state. The income tax did get reduced a tenth of a percent during his term, to bring the county down to the third highest in the state.
“My experience has always been to tell the truth and to explain why (something) needs to be done. They (the voters) will at least understand it, if not agree with it. I have a lot of confidence in the intelligence of the voters.”
Price had a career in banking and finance for over 40 years. His wife was a teacher at KV High School. He has been a Little League ump, and taught economics through Junior Achievement for many years.