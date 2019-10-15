RENSSELAER — A conference for those seeking answers to vital questions about the complexity of the healthcare system will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The presentation and a free dinner will be held at Jasper County Community Services’ Senior Center in Rensselaer.
You, or a family member may at one time be faced with decisions that need answers that can impact the quality of care received. Jasper County Community Services and PhysioCare Home Health and Hospice are joining together with area sponsors to bring to the table the experts in healthcare and the legalities of preparedness for the journey of decisions to be made.
Caring for others or ourselves is challenging with questions regarding hospital stays, admissions and discharge. Julie Koczan, social Worker and discharge planner with Franciscan Health Rensselaer Hospital is one of the panel of speakers to offer an insight in these areas. Medicare and Medicaid expectations of coverage will also be addressed.
Robert Garielse, local attorney, will offer the legal side as to the importance of preparation through needed legal documents that should be in place now, rather than waiting until the time of need. Understanding the purpose of wills, trusts, types of Power of Attorney documents and their purpose will be communicated in a format of simple understanding so the benefits and needs are understood.
Yvonne Ledford and Brandon Ezell of Physiocare Home Health and Hospice will also be offering an insight into navigating and understanding the many critical questions of home health care and hospice care.
Franciscan Health Rensselaer has been a strong supporter of this conference, which has made possible the first of this type of conference at Jasper County Community Services, along with Frazier Funeral Homes, Autumn Trace Senior Communities, George Ade Memorial Health Care Center, Rensselaer Care Center and Two Hearts Homes for Seniors.
Each of the conference supporters and presenters will have detailed information about their agencies or business to assist with questions and follow up needed by those in attendance.
“We are excited to bring this conference to the community”, states Colee, “Hours of planning with Physiocare’s Patient Advocate, Yvonne Ledford, has allowed for some of the greatest needs and questions to be addressed through the coordination of key speakers and supporters. We see so many individuals that are lost in this large arena of healthcare decisions from caregiving, hospital stays, nursing home placement, re-hab and homecare and one of the greatest misconceptions surrounding hospice.
“It is devastating to see families trying to make decisions at a time of uncertainty and fear, we want the opportunity for these decisions to be made with knowledge consideration and not under pressure,” shared Colee.
Understanding the options, the benefits and purpose of what is available before the need is at hand is key to making sound and knowledgeable decisions for your own needs or a loved ones. Anyone questioning a current situation or becoming prepared for the future is encouraged to attend this conference.
There is no reservations needed for the free dinner or conference. Dinner will be served promptly at 6 p.m. and speakers to shortly follow. Each attendee will be provided with an informational packet of literature for later review. There will be seven informational tables offered by the conference sponsors with healthcare contacts offering further educational and agency brochures and literature.
For further questions please contact Sharon at Jasper County Community Services at 866-8071. The center is located at 967 E. Leopold Street in Rensselaer.