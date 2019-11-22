INDIANAPOLIS — More than 15,000 educators and public education supporters flooded the Statehouse on Nov. 19 in a sea of red as part of the Red for Ed Action Day, organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association.
The historic rally, which saw more than half of the state’s public school districts closed for the day, also included more than 80 current and retired educators from Newton County.
North Newton and South Newton school corporations closed for the day as faculty, administration and school boards stood united in an effort to show state legislators the need for increased funding for public education.
The action day was planned to show legislators, who were back at the Statehouse to kickoff the 2020 legislative session, that “enough is enough” which turned out to be one of the more frequent rally chants of the day.
“The legislature is trying to divide educators,” said ISTA President Keith Gambill. “Sixty public school districts will see a funding cut under the state’s current budget. The key issue is funding and the state has the ability to fix it. We are here today to raise our voices for our students, for ourselves, and for public education.”
Gambill also called upon state legislators to tap into the state’s $2 billion reserve balance to help fund public education.
The Red for Ed Action Day started before 8 a.m. and lasted until after 2 p.m.
Kim Schmid, the new vice president of the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association, addressed the Rensselaer Central School Board on Tuesday to discuss the purpose of the rally. Schmid had taken part in it.
Schmid thanked Superintendent Curt Craig and the rest of the board for their support in closing school that day so that the faculty and staff could attend the rally.
"Approximately 16,000 supporters of public education showed up, as well as many from our own corporation," she said. "We rallied for our students, our school, our community, our profession and our support personnel. We rallied for more funding, less testing and for fair accountability for all."
Schmid said the rally was the beginning of a concentrated effort to "keep education issues first and foremost in our legislator's minds and to effect big changes in education in Indiana."
"We will be keeping you guys up to date and letting you know if we need more support going forward with this," Schmid said. "And, on a personal note, I was there and it was absolutely incredible to be surrounded by so many people who share the same passion for education and our students, as many of our corporation teachers do."
Schmid said the line to get into the Statehouse was so long that some decided that it wasn't necessary to go all the way inside to prove their point.
"The line was crazy to get into the Statehouse," she said. "Many of our corporation teachers didn't even make it in, because we waited in line and were like, 'At this point, it's time for us to just leave,' because it was so crowded. But a few of them managed to get inside. I'm sure you'll hear their stories as you talk with them about what happened."
One of the local teachers who attended was Rensselaer Central High School's new band director, Amber Hall, who took part in musical performances on the steps of the Statehouse.
Local children's author and Van Rensselaer Elementary School teacher Shannon Anderson also took part in the rally and recently shared the a poem she wrote on the bus ride back from Indianapolis. The last lines read as follows:
"We love the kids and what we do, but we need more support from you."
State Legislator response
A day before the rally, Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma told reporters the teacher pay issue would likely have to wait until 2021, the next budget-writing year.
Bosma also announced that he would not be seeking re-election and that the last budget passed increased education spending by 2.5 percent for each of the next two years.
“Teachers don’t always get all of the information,” Bosma told reporters. “ They’re busy teaching in the classroom and not looking at the state budget.”
However, many believe the education funds that were increased aren’t spread equitably among schools and many districts didn’t receive enough additional funding to keep up with inflation, while some districts will actually see less money.
Gov. Eric Holcomb was not at the rally as he was in Florida for a Republican Governor’s Association meeting but he did release a statement.
“Today is a great opportunity for educators, families and community members to express their voice at the people’s house,” he said in the statement. “I remain committed to finding long-term sustainable solutions to increase teacher compensation.”
Earlier this year, Holcomb created a commission to study Indiana’s teacher pay problem and look for solutions. It’s expected to make recommendations to the General Assembly ahead of the 2021 budget-writing session.