RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Veterans Council is making it impossible for local parents of active-duty U.S. military personnel to receive a Blue Star banner for their front window.
Jasper County Veterans Service Officer Pat Donnelly said the idea came from a local veteran who thought it would be a good idea to spread awareness of military service by making the banners available.
Right now, any Jasper County resident who is a parent of an active-duty military person, no matter what branch of service, son or daughter, could be given a Blue Star banner to put on their front window.
“Back in the day, when people had sons or daughters serving in the military, they would hang a Blue Star banner in their front window,” Donnelly said. “Or, if their son or daughter was killed in action, they had a Gold Star banner.”
The man who contacted Donnelly about bringing those banners back is U.S. Army veteran Randy Sowder, who served in various locations from 1979 to 1983. He was inspired while watching an interview with revered U.S. Marine Hershel “Woody” Williams.
“I was watching a show, ‘Fourth of July’ on the History Channel,” he said. “And they were interviewing the last surviving Medal of Honor winner of Iwo Jima. And he was stating that he does a lot for the Gold Star families. But he doesn’t see Blue Stars anymore, and he’d like to see that come back. So that just gave me an idea that maybe Jasper County can get something going and give our troops that are overseas some recognition.”
Donnelly, himself a stateside veteran from the Vietnam War, recalled seeing the banners all those years ago.
“I remember seeing those banners in people’s windows, but you just don’t hardly see them anymore,” he said. “He thought it’d be a good idea if we made an effort to distribute them and get people to start displaying those again.”
Anyone interested in the Blue Star banners is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Veterans Office at 219-866-4901, 219-866-9424 or visit the office in person at Suite 102 of the Jasper County Courthouse.