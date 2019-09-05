Police

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has received several complaints of an individual representing themselves as someone from the “assessor’s office.”

This person is reportedly driving either a black SUV or black truck with Ohio plates.

Employees with the Jasper County Assessor’s Office carry identification cards and will present these credentials during contact with the public. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the sheriff’s office immediately.

