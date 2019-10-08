RENSSELAER — Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson told the county's board of commissioners Monday that his office is looking at installing a new software for the entire local first responder community.
This new software would essentially allow the different departments in the county to share information with each other much more quickly. They could also communicate with departments in other counties more efficiently so first responders don't have to mine through accumulated data in a time-consuming process.
Law enforcement would also have much faster access to a person's criminal history if necessary.
"This is a very broad software that's for the entire ambulance, fire, police all throughout the county," Williamson said. "There'll be more to come with it, but we're trying to get some buy-in with the townships and things of that nature to offset the cost on this thing."
Though he acknowledged that "it's expensive to have good software," he said it would provide information for other local county leadership teams, such as Jasper County Economic Development and county government agencies.
"We know our system's antiquated," Williamson said. "We know it's hard to data-mine."
As an example, he recalled how it has taken hours for his office to mine through old data to produce reports for the Jasper County prosecutor.
The sheriff and others are expected to have a presentation ready for the Jasper County Council in November to presumably discuss detailed plans for the software.
"The amount of information we're going to be able to get out of that and use is going to tremendously help the county, as well as the first responders responding to their situations all over the county."
The software is from Spillman Technologies Inc. of Motorola. Williamson said it's used by 30 different counties, such as Lake County, Ill.
"It's so fast and broad," he said. "You can manage your people, manage your equipment, it'll direct you to how to get to certain areas (for) when we have first responders that are doing this part-time (and) maybe are not familiar with road numbers and things. It just does so much and it's going to be a tremendous service to the county."
Jeff Phillips, Rensselaer's former chief of police and current Republican Party chairman, said this is "just something that needed to be done years ago," which he has discussed with past sheriffs.
"It would be really nice that each of the departments could talk to each other," Phillips said, "Because there's so much information with this Spillman-type technology that you could instantly share with Lake County. It's unbelievable what could be done with that program."
The software will be paid for by parts of other funds, such as 911, forfeiture and commissary funds. It will be maintained through the office's normal maintenance budget.
Williamson said "a number of townships" have also made one-time financial pledges to help their ambulance and fire departments get on board with the project, in a kind of co-op setup. Maintenance will be done through police departments throughout the county.
"It's actually going to save Rensselaer quite a bit of money," he said. "I think their buy-in on it is at around $60,000."
Williamson said local first responders are trying to raise funds and acquire a grant for the program without needing to ask for them directly from county leadership, though he said they may approach county leadership eventually "to finish it off."
If all goes according to plan, the new program may be instituted next year.