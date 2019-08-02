JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper Country Retired Teachers have announced that they will offer a $300 grant to active teachers in Jasper County.
Teachers in preschool-12th grade who teach in the Kankakee Valley School Corporation, Tri-County School Corporation and the Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation are eligible to apply for this grant.
The grant will provide funds to teachers so that their students will have an opportunity to participate in a special activity or project. The grant may cover the areas of resources, leadership, research or materials. Applications will be distributed at the beginning of the school year in each school building or on-line at the Jasper Newton Foundation website, www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org.
Grant proposals will be due September 15 and awarded October 15. The Jasper County Retired Teachers’ goal for awarding this yearly grant is to aid in the excellence of education for Jasper County students.