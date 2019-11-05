RENSSELAER — The Jasper County REMC recently awarded its latest quarterly Operation Round-up grants. According to the organization, this fund allows individual members to contribute just about $6 annually, by rounding up their monthly electric bills to the nearest dollar.
For this quarter, there was a noticeably high number of recipients. Member Services Coordinator Stephanie Johnson said that she believes this is because of the need for funding with local school projects.
"I think the schools have found our grant program," Johnson said. "We issued to six different school projects. So I think that had a lot to do with it. The teachers are seeking out money for special projects. And they're looking to us to fill that need. We're glad to do it."
The local REMC will issue grants to the next round of recipients in January.