RENSSELAER — Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson released data Monday that shows 23 percent — or 645,458 of the 2,851,245 Hoosiers voters eligible to vote in the Nov. 5, 2019, municipal general election — cast a ballot.
Not all Hoosier voters were eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 municipal elections. Only voters who lived in a city or town with an election or in a school corporation conducting a construction or tax levy referendum were eligible to vote.
Jasper County saw a 30 percent voter turnout — or 1,169 of 3,949 eligible voters — encompassing Rensselaer and Wheatfield.
In White County, the only elections occurred in Monticello and Wolcott. All told, 33 percent of voters — or 1,145 of 3,481 eligible voters, cast ballots.
In terms of rankings, White County’s 33 percent voter turnout was tied for 10th with Jay, Jennings and Steuben counties.
Jasper County’s 30 percent turnout was tied for 13th best in the state with Allen, Clark, Dearborn, DeKalb, Floyd, Gibson, Jackson and Switzerland counties.
Perry County had the highest with 43 percent, followed by Jefferson and Huntington counties with 41 percent and 39 percent, respectively.
The lowest in the state was Rush County, with 1 percent voter turnout (39 voters of 4,301 eligible).
“As I review the turnout numbers, it appears the areas with the highest turnout had contested races or issues,” Lawson said. “We continue to see that issues and candidates drive turnout in elections and this is especially true with local races.”
Perry County had multiple contested races on the ballot including mayor, clerk-treasurer, and city council. Jefferson County had multiple contested seats on the ballot, including city council.
In Jasper County, Rensselaer voters chose candidates for mayoral and city council, while Wheatfield voters chose candidates for its town council.
In White County, Monticello had contests for mayor and two seats on the city council, while Wolcott had seven contestants vying for three open seats on its town council.
The complete 2019 General Election Turnout and Absentee Chart, with voter statistics for each county, can be viewed online at www.in.gov/sos/elections.
The report was compiled by the Secretary of State’s office using voter data supplied by the office of the County Election Board in Indiana’s 92 counties.
Turnout statistics for previous elections can be found online at www.in.gov/sos/elections/2983.htm.