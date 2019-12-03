RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is still looking at installing new software for the entire local first responder community.
The Spillman Flex software, which local offices are eyeing, is used by Lake and Porter counties, and in other counties across the state. Representatives from the county's law enforcement and Spillman spoke Monday to the Jasper County Commissioners.
This new software would essentially allow the different departments in the county to share information with each other much more quickly. They could also communicate with departments in other counties more efficiently so first responders don’t have to mine through accumulated data in a time-consuming process. Law enforcement would also have much faster access to a person’s criminal history if necessary.
The software, with discounts offered by the company, would cost nearly $535,000, with the first year of maintenance included in the price. If the Rensselaer Police Department were to join in the purchase, it would cost the department about $61,000.
Leading commissioner Kendell Culp spoke with 911 Director Ryan King about the software.
"I wanted to know how that interacted with 911 dispatch, because he's wanting some money from the 911 fund to pay for the Spillman software," Culp said. "My concern is (that) about every six or seven years, we replace that 911 hardware, and I didn't want to deplete the funds, so, when it was time to do that in a few years, I wanted to make sure we had enough money to upgrade when the time was right."
The Jasper County Auditor was asked to collect recent fund balances and how much is receded or extended per month so that the commissioners could take some time to look over that information to consider the software deal.
"We'll discuss it again at the end of the month," Culp said. "We certainly were not in a position today to make a decision without having all the financial information we needed."
The commissioners and the Jasper County Council will be discussing what options are available at the end of this month.