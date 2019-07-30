RENSSELAER — Jasper County Historical Society officials were overjoyed to reopen the Quick/Walters/Hall Cabin for locals to see at the Jasper County Fair this year.
Through the work of local volunteers, it was possible to open the cabin for people to see at the fairgrounds’ Pioneer Village last week.
Though the original cement had been fine for the cabin at first, it did damage to the logs over the years, as the logs expanded and contracted when the weather changed. New chinking was needed, but it was doubtful if it could be finished before this year’s Jasper County Fair began.
Jasper County Historian Judy Kanne recently detailed how JCHS president Roger Buschman guided volunteers to complete the outside chinking in May. But the chinking on the inside still wasn’t done by July 13 — the “clean-up day” before this year’s fair.
Fortunately, 15 4-H kids came to work, along with some of their parents, to finish the chinking on the inside. Along with JCHS members who helped complete yard work around the cabin and finish the chinking on the outside, the 4-Hers made sure everyone finished the project in a few hours.
“It wouldn’t have happened if it hadn’t been for all the volunteers,” Buschman said of the cabin’s opening at the start of fair week. “The last day I worked in here, for a majority of the time, I had all those little 4-H girls. That was great.”
Buschman showed up in the wee hours of the morning to see what could be done when the 4-H kids arrived.
“I showed the little girls what to do, and the mothers that came along with them, and they got after it,” he said. “By 11 o’clock, they were done. I was amazed. This wouldn’t have happened without all the volunteers, without all the help.”
After the 4-H kids had departed that morning, inmates from Jasper County Corrections showed up to move the cabin’s furniture back inside from where it was being stored in the schoolhouse next door.
“It’s nice to have it back opened up again,” Buschman said. “All this has been packed in the school, and we can’t hardly open that up with all the furniture from this in there. The first time, to move it out, there were like six guys. Now, bringing this stuff back, there were only two.”
The cabin was finally restored enough that people could be allowed inside just to see the place and admire its historic features and furniture during fair week. And there will be updates to the cabin in the near future as well, in addition to the restoration.
“The next time we see this, we’ll have a wood floor on it,” Buschman said. “A Monon trailer, evidently, is donating wood planks for us to lay down on the floor.”
He said this will make the cabin somewhat more period-accurate.
“You’d always had a wood floor, either dirt or wood,” he said. “Most of the time it would have been some type of wood floor. But, if we’re getting it donated to us, I don’t care what it looks like. If it’s a wood floor, it’s a wood floor. I’ll take it.”
In any case, the cabin is in much better shape than it used to be, thanks to hard work and big hearts.
“Hopefully, we’ve saved it for another 150 years,” Buschman said.
The cabin is notable for being the first building the society brought to the fairgrounds for preservation. It was originally built around 1870 by Mark Quick in Barkley Township.
In 1901, it was purchased by the Walters family. Then, Paul J. Hall Sr. bought the cabin, and his family later donated it to the society in 1967. It was taken apart and reassembled at the fairgrounds, with an additional stone fireplace and concrete floor.