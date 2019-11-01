JASPER COUNTY — The local 4-H program is offering a new 4-H experience called 4-H Clover Gaming Connection SPARK club, giving local kids the opportunity to become a game designer and entrepreneur.
The club is designed for kids to explore engineering, design, logic, technology, math and character story concepts behind game development. The club will have a call-out meeting for them to check it out!
What: Club Call-Out Meeting
Who: 7th – 12th graders
When: Nov. 21
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Rensselaer Public Library Meeting Room
Cost: Call out meeting is free to attend
($20 4-H Enrollment fee applies to become a member of the club)
Jasper County 4H will only be taking the first 20 RSVPs. Locals can RSVP at http://bit.ly/CloverGamingConnection or call the Jasper County Purdue Extension Office at 219-866-5741.
Anyone who would like more information about the club can visit the website at https://purdue.ag/CloverGamingConnection
For those who know they want to join, when enrolling in 4-H, select “Clover Gaming Connection SPARK Club” as one of the clubs to join. Anyone with further questions about enrollment can contact the extension office at the above number.