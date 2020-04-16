RENSSELAER — All seven of the Jasper County Council members, along with Commissioner Kendell Culp, and county department heads met for the first time via Zoom, each joining from their own homes. The meeting began at its usual time of 7 p.m. on April 14.
Purdue Extension Educator Bryan Overstreet said there is no in person programming for 4-H members through the month of June, but there has been no word on what to expect for the Jasper County Fair in July. He said they are giving out the tags for livestock outside of their office with families calling in ahead and picking them up from a basket outside their door. “The fair is still a go,” he said, “but we don’t know if it’ll be business as usual.”
Overstreet said some 4H programs are considering “virtual” judging of livestock. On the 4-H side, he said Purdue Extension should have a decision by May 15 for counties with fairs scheduled in July.
Councilman Steve Jordan, who also sits on the fair board, said it is still on so far, but they too are waiting to see what the future holds as far as social distancing guidelines continuing. Gov. Holcomb is expected to make a decision soon on whether to extend the “hunker down Hoosiers” order beyond April 30.
Sheriff Pat Williamson said the office has raised nearly $18,000 for a third K-9 unit, although fund raising has “died down” due to the Coronavirus. All seven council members approved a requested transfer of funds from one line item to another within the sheriff department’s budget.
Coucilman Gary Fritts asked for the amount the county has in its rainy-day fund. Auditor Kim Grow said there is over $5.5M in the fund, which can be accessed for emergencies without additional appropriation advertising.
Karen Wilson, EMA director, said there are currently 25 ladies sewing gowns for the county’s first responders, police, fire and ambulance personnel. They’ve distributed all of the gowns that had been made so far. She said she has requested and received 20 95 masks and 20 tyveck gowns, which were given to the DeMotte Police Department. She has requested 500 PPE gowns and masks from Homeland Security, but they were sent to the county health department to distribute instead.
She later wrote in an email, “The MACC (District 1 Multi Agency Coordination Center), located at the Gary Airport has been very good at fulfilling requests, but unfortunately their supplies are very limited too.”
So far, the local volunteers sewing masks and gowns have made 23 size 2X gowns, 116 1X gowns, 12 large gowns and 55 masks. She will continue to distribute these items to the departments as needed.
Council President Rein Bontreger asked Williamson if the sheriff’s department had enough masks and gowns. He said a lot of volunteers have given them masks and there are gloves ordered, which he said they should have next week. The sheriff’s association also has an order for the N95 respirator masks that he will receive from as well. “I think we have enough,” he said.
County Clerk Kara Fishburn asked the council to pass on her request to encourage voters to vote by mail. Registered voters may request a ballot by calling the clerk’s office at 219-866-4929. Currently office hours are Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The deadline to register to vote has been extended o May 4 and can be done at www.indianavoters.com.
As the meeting came to a close, Bontreger said, “I want to thank everybody for enduring under unusual circumstances with grace and perseverance.” He said it is good to see the farmers out in the fields preparing for spring planting.
For information on joining the county meetings on Zoom, visit the county’s Facebook page for the links, passwords, dates and times.