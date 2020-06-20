RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Fair Association released its grandstand and free stage schedule for the county fair to be held July 25-Aug. 1.
The eight-day fair will kick off with a tractor pull on Saturday, July 25, with country singer Cody Ikerd to perform.
Here is a look at the rest of the grandstand/free stage schedule for the week:
Sunday, July 26 — Mud drags/Christian country singer Chris Golden
Monday, July 27 — Rodeo/Christian country singer Kali Rose
Tuesday, July 28 — Country singer Jake Hoult
Wednesday, July 29 — Cincinnati Circus/Country singer DeWayne Spaw
Thursday, July 30 — Good Time Cloggers/Country band Brothers Walker
Friday, July 31 — Monster trucks/County singer Colten Chapman
Saturday, Aug. 1 — Demolition Derby/County singer Selah Luke/Classic rock band Warrented/Fireworks
Look for the 4-H events schedule at a later date.