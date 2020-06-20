Demo derby set for Aug. 1

File Photo

The Demolition Derby will be held on Aug. 1 at this year’s Jasper County Fair.

 File Photo

RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Fair Association released its grandstand and free stage schedule for the county fair to be held July 25-Aug. 1.

The eight-day fair will kick off with a tractor pull on Saturday, July 25, with country singer Cody Ikerd to perform.

Here is a look at the rest of the grandstand/free stage schedule for the week:

Sunday, July 26 — Mud drags/Christian country singer Chris Golden

Monday, July 27 — Rodeo/Christian country singer Kali Rose

Tuesday, July 28 — Country singer Jake Hoult

Wednesday, July 29 — Cincinnati Circus/Country singer DeWayne Spaw

Thursday, July 30 — Good Time Cloggers/Country band Brothers Walker

Friday, July 31 — Monster trucks/County singer Colten Chapman

Saturday, Aug. 1 — Demolition Derby/County singer Selah Luke/Classic rock band Warrented/Fireworks

Look for the 4-H events schedule at a later date.