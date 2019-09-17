RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Fair Association will sponsor another annual Bingo event in the Community Building of the county fairground.
It will be 2 p.m. Sept. 22, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.
"It is growing every time," said fair board member Marsha Gratner, "and this year, we're planning on doing three fall Bingos. Usually we just do one or two, but with our permit we can do Bingo more than once or twice a year. And we've had numerous people say, 'It's so much fun.' So this year, we decided we're going to do a Bingo in September, October and November."
This month's Bingo will feature all cash prizes. October's games will feature cash and Longaberger baskets. November's games will feature potential Christmas gifts for locals.
The cost is $20 per ticket, which covers 15 games for $25 cash and one game for $50 cash, as well as snacks and a beverage.
Locals must be 18 years of age to attend or play. Advanced tickets may be purchased from Gratner at Campbell Printing Company, or by sending the money to the association at P.O. Box 375, Rensselaer.
Tickets must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 18. The printing company can be contacted by phone at 219 866-5913.
Gratner also noted how the board was able to use the cash accumulated over time from previous Bingo games to benefit the quality of the fairgrounds, for which the games were always intended to raise money.
"This year, we felt we had enough in the account that we could donate some back to the fairgrounds, which is the whole purpose of the raffle," Gratner said. "We were able to make a nice deposit."
Those donations went toward electrical upgrades and new lighting for the show arena. Gratner said the board was torn between doing that and setting up new bathrooms on the fairgrounds.
"We probably could have done things before this, but it was a benefit that everybody could enjoy at the fairgrounds," she said. "We've been looking for it here, to find something that we thought would be good."
Gratner expressed thanks to those who have participated over the years, to have a good time and to support local community gatherings.
"Thank you to everyone who has come out to play Bingo in the past," she said. "I think I need to pat the community on the back that they've supported us enough that we were able to do that because it's all profit from when we had Bingo. It's just huge."
Gratner said this was a reflection of the quality of the community itself as well.
"I think we have a great fairgrounds," she said. "I think we have a lot of good, excellent community support. And it just all works well together."