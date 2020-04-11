JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County and the town of DeMotte will each receive $1 million Community Crossings matching grants from the Indiana Department of Transportation for local projects through the Next Level Roads program.
They are among 214 cities, towns and counties that received a combined $126.5 million in matching state dollars. The awards were announced April 7.
White County also received a $1 million matching grant, while Brookston was awarded $277,487 and Chalmers will get $134,491.
In Newton County, Goodland will receive $186,060 and Morocco will get $242,840.
“During these difficult times, it’s reassuring to see projects like these moving forward,” said state Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-District 7), whose district received $7 million overall. “Our roads and bridges are a critical part of our local economy, providing the infrastructure for local businesses to succeed, and I look forward to seeing these projects and the impact they’ll have on our community.”
Buchanan’s district covers all of White County and portions of Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Jasper and Tippecanoe counties.
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available — making the call for projects highly competitive.
In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the July 2020 call for projects.
“INDOT’s mission is to build and maintain Indiana’s transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” Joe McGuinness, INDOT commissioner, said. “Through Community Crossings we’re able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways. This sustained investment by the state makes sure that the Crossroads of America is maintained from the first mile to the last mile.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.