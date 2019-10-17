Marriage Licenses:
Oct. 11
Cyanne Minter, 25, to Joshua Hesson, 25, both of Rensselaer
Oct. 10
James Sholey, 30, to Leann Risner, 29, both of Wheatfield
Malorie Sylvester, 23, of Frankfort to Lander Ciszewski, 26, of New Lenox, Illinois
Andrea Goranovich, 19, to Zakary Cox, 21, both of DeMotte
Building Permits:
Oct. 16
Michael Greshaw of Rensselaer
Dwelling
St. Rd. 49 S. of 225 N. E. Side
Barkley TWP
Oct. 15
RYKO Enterprises of DeMotte
Dwelling
4489 Primrose Trail of Wheatfield
Prairie Ridge Subdivision
Wheatfield TWP
Oct. 10
Mastec Network Solutions of Itasca, Illinois
Accessory use
American Tower of Woburn, Massachusetts
SW corner of 630 W & 1100 S., Rensselaer
Jordan TWP
Circuit Court Civil:
Oct. 17
Bank of America, N.A. v. Phyllis K Sears, Richard M Davies, The Unknown Successor Trustees of the Mary Davies Living Trust, dated March 11et al
Boiler Heating & Cooling, LLC v. Amanda Prater
Oct. 16
Aldo M. Largura, D.D.S. v. Amber Allen, Rickie Brownfield
Oct. 15
In Re: the Marriage of BRIONNA FURLANO and NATHAN FURLANO
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Amanda Cummins, Andrew Cummins, Discover Bank c/o Discover Products, Inc.
Oct. 14
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC v. Robin Stoffle
The Huntington National Bank v. Walton E. Clevinger, Reba I. Clevinger
Oct. 11
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Grace Beal
Citibank N.A v. Bonnie Claus
Citibank, N.A. v. Rebecca Dowell
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC v. AMY DUMAS
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. v. Phillips Kuhns
Oct. 10
Synchrony Bank v. Roger Spillers
Circuit Court Superior:
Oct. 16
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Erick Babbitt
Velocity Investments LLC assignee of Prosper Funding LLC assignee of WebBank v. James Boruff
Oct. 14
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Cory Grandchamp, Merriah Grandchamp
Oct. 11
In Re: The Marriage of Andrea R Korniak and Andrew J. Korniak
Oct. 10
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. JULIE ZARAGOZA