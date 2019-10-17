Court

Marriage Licenses:

Oct. 11

Cyanne Minter, 25, to Joshua Hesson, 25, both of Rensselaer 

Oct. 10

James Sholey, 30, to Leann Risner, 29, both of Wheatfield 

Malorie Sylvester, 23, of Frankfort to Lander Ciszewski, 26, of New Lenox, Illinois 

Andrea Goranovich, 19, to Zakary Cox, 21, both of DeMotte

Building Permits:

Oct. 16

Michael Greshaw of Rensselaer

Dwelling

St. Rd. 49 S. of 225 N. E. Side

Barkley TWP

Oct. 15

RYKO Enterprises of DeMotte

Dwelling

4489 Primrose Trail of Wheatfield

Prairie Ridge Subdivision

Wheatfield TWP

Oct. 10

Mastec Network Solutions of Itasca, Illinois 

Accessory use

American Tower of Woburn, Massachusetts 

SW corner of 630 W & 1100 S., Rensselaer

Jordan TWP

Circuit Court Civil:

Oct. 17

Bank of America, N.A. v. Phyllis K Sears, Richard M Davies, The Unknown Successor Trustees of the Mary Davies Living Trust, dated March 11et al

Boiler Heating & Cooling, LLC v. Amanda Prater

Oct. 16

Aldo M. Largura, D.D.S. v. Amber Allen, Rickie Brownfield

Oct. 15

In Re: the Marriage of BRIONNA FURLANO and NATHAN FURLANO

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Amanda Cummins, Andrew Cummins, Discover Bank c/o Discover Products, Inc.

Oct. 14

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC v. Robin Stoffle

The Huntington National Bank v. Walton E. Clevinger, Reba I. Clevinger

Oct. 11

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Grace Beal

Citibank N.A v. Bonnie Claus

Citibank, N.A. v. Rebecca Dowell

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC v. AMY DUMAS

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. v. Phillips Kuhns

Oct. 10

Synchrony Bank v. Roger Spillers

Circuit Court Superior:

Oct. 16

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Erick Babbitt

Velocity Investments LLC assignee of Prosper Funding LLC assignee of WebBank v. James Boruff

Oct. 14

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Cory Grandchamp, Merriah Grandchamp

Oct. 11

In Re: The Marriage of Andrea R Korniak and Andrew J. Korniak

Oct. 10

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. JULIE ZARAGOZA

Tags