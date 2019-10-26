Marriage Licenses:
Oct. 22
Maria Rosa, 40, To James Luttrell, 38, Both Of Rensselaer
Oct. 21
Durral Hale, 28, To Melissa Bood, 27, Both Of Wheatfield
Lisa Sipkema, 54, To Douglas Kurczynski, 32, Both Of Demotte
Oct. 18
Isabel Infante, 21, To Zachary Gladdis, 26, Both Of Rensselaer
Dylan Boley, 27 To Michelle Schroll, 27, Both Of Rensselaer
Oct. 17
Matthew Burk, 23, Of Wheatfield To Morgan Dunham, 21, Of Demotte
Building Permits:
Oct. 22
Ken & Kate Stanis
Dwelling
Leonard & Diana Richardson (Contract Sale)
St. Rd. 10, E. Of 500 E., S. Side
Kankakee Twp
Island Grove
Mfg Home
9267 Bahama Dr., Demotte
9268 Barmuda Dr., Demotte
Keener Twp
Lot 94
Lot 96
Lot 215
Lot 224
Oct. 21
Jansma Construction
Dwelling
Cody Jansma
5782 W. 1400 N., Wheatfield
Wheatfield Twp
Oct. 17
Jim Koebke Of Rensselaer
Post-Frame
James & Douglas Koebcke
900 S E. Of 380 W., S. Side
Main Twp
Patrick Stitts Of Monon
Post Frame
St. Rd. 16, W. Of 210 E., S. Side
Milroy Township
Circuit Court Civil:
Oct. 24
Advance Financial Federal Credit Union Assignee Of Bosak Motors Of Merrillville V. Alica Kyle
Wakefield & Associates, Inc. Assignee Of Superior Ambulance Indiana V. David Moczynski
Phillip W Jensen V. Debbie Vargo, Brandon Wagner
Eagle Accounts Group V. Debra J Schreiber
Eagle Accounts Group V. Jeff Wiggs
Oct. 23
Charles Ramage, Linda L. Ramage V. Amanda Kay Sargent
Oct. 22
Daren Odle, Deborah Odle V. Mathew & Mathews, Llc, D/B/A T-Mart Convenience Store & Fuel Station
Eagle Accounts Group V. David W Boykin
Rgt Properties Llc V. Marcia Fielden
Oct. 21
In Re: The Marriage Of Laurie Hatfield And Buck Hatfield
Stan Virkler V. Lawrence F. Crawford, Jr., Candance Sweet
Adam Henning V. Jessica England
Island Grove Mhc V. Mary June Doeing
Oct. 17
Citibank, N.A. V. Jennifer Hobson
Boiler Heating & Cooling, Llc V. Amanda Prater
Bank Of America, N.A. V. Phyllis K Sears, Richard M Davies, The Unknown Successor Trustees Of The Mary Davies Living Trust, Dated March 11Et Al
Circuit Court Superior:
Oct. 25
Onemain Financial Group Llc V. Jose Patino
Oct. 24
In Re: The Marriage Of Kathleen Fischer And Charles Fischer
American Express National Bank V. Matthew Insalaco
Oct. 23
Enerbank Usa V. Delbert Madison
Oct. 22
Capital One Bank (Usa), N.A. V. Jacalyn Needles
Midland Funding Llc V. Richard Haberland
First Trust Credit Union V. Arthur R. Hicks, Patricia Burchett, Firstsource Advantage, Llcet Al
Oct. 21
In Re: The Marriage Of Chloe Crachiolo And Gregory Crachiolo
Oct. 18
Foxfire At Valley Lakes Apts. V. Courtney Arndt