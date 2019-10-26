Court

Marriage Licenses:

Oct. 22

Maria Rosa, 40, To James Luttrell, 38, Both Of Rensselaer

Oct. 21

Durral Hale, 28, To Melissa Bood, 27, Both Of Wheatfield

Lisa Sipkema, 54, To Douglas Kurczynski, 32, Both Of Demotte

Oct. 18

Isabel Infante, 21, To Zachary Gladdis, 26, Both Of Rensselaer

Dylan Boley, 27 To Michelle Schroll, 27, Both Of Rensselaer

Oct. 17

Matthew Burk, 23, Of Wheatfield To Morgan Dunham, 21, Of Demotte

Building Permits:

Oct. 22

Ken & Kate Stanis

Dwelling

Leonard & Diana Richardson (Contract Sale)

St. Rd. 10, E. Of 500 E., S. Side

Kankakee Twp

Island Grove

Mfg Home

9267 Bahama Dr., Demotte

9268 Barmuda Dr., Demotte

Keener Twp

Lot 94

Lot 96

Lot 215

Lot 224

Oct. 21

Jansma Construction

Dwelling

Cody Jansma

5782 W. 1400 N., Wheatfield

Wheatfield Twp

Oct. 17

Jim Koebke Of Rensselaer

Post-Frame

James & Douglas Koebcke

900 S E. Of 380 W., S. Side

Main Twp

Patrick Stitts Of Monon

Post Frame

St. Rd. 16, W. Of 210 E., S. Side

Milroy Township

Circuit Court Civil:

Oct. 24

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union Assignee Of Bosak Motors Of Merrillville V. Alica Kyle

Wakefield & Associates, Inc. Assignee Of Superior Ambulance Indiana V. David Moczynski

Phillip W Jensen V. Debbie Vargo, Brandon Wagner

Eagle Accounts Group V. Debra J Schreiber

Eagle Accounts Group V. Jeff Wiggs

Oct. 23

Charles Ramage, Linda L. Ramage V. Amanda Kay Sargent

Oct. 22

Daren Odle, Deborah Odle V. Mathew & Mathews, Llc, D/B/A T-Mart Convenience Store & Fuel Station

Eagle Accounts Group V. David W Boykin

Rgt Properties Llc V. Marcia Fielden

Oct. 21

In Re: The Marriage Of Laurie Hatfield And Buck Hatfield

Stan Virkler V. Lawrence F. Crawford, Jr., Candance Sweet

Adam Henning V. Jessica England

Island Grove Mhc V. Mary June Doeing

Oct. 17

Citibank, N.A. V. Jennifer Hobson

Boiler Heating & Cooling, Llc V. Amanda Prater

Bank Of America, N.A. V. Phyllis K Sears, Richard M Davies, The Unknown Successor Trustees Of The Mary Davies Living Trust, Dated March 11Et Al

Circuit Court Superior:

Oct. 25

Onemain Financial Group Llc V. Jose Patino

Oct. 24

In Re: The Marriage Of Kathleen Fischer And Charles Fischer

American Express National Bank V. Matthew Insalaco

Oct. 23

Enerbank Usa V. Delbert Madison

Oct. 22

Capital One Bank (Usa), N.A. V. Jacalyn Needles

Midland Funding Llc V. Richard Haberland

First Trust Credit Union V. Arthur R. Hicks, Patricia Burchett, Firstsource Advantage, Llcet Al

Oct. 21

In Re: The Marriage Of Chloe Crachiolo And Gregory Crachiolo

Oct. 18

Foxfire At Valley Lakes Apts. V. Courtney Arndt

Tags