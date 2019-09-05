Stock

Marriage Licenses:

Sept. 4

Christopher Arreola, 34, To Jessica Laporte, 33, Both Of Demotte

Aug. 31

Cameron Musch, 28, To Heather King, 29, Both Of Remington

Circuit Court Civil:

Sept. 4

In Re: The Marriage Of Ashley M Rich And Justin K Rich

Christine Love V. Peggy D Johns, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

Knox Hospital Company, Llc Dba Starke Hospital V. David Bogan

Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Duane Yost

Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Timothy Jackson

Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Patrick Stankovich

Sept. 3

Beverly Moore V. Deanna Warner

Rensselaer Eagle Vault V. Eric Sizemore, Kelly Sizemore

Circuit Court Superior:

Sept. 4

In Re: The Marriage Of Joshua Williams And Brittany Williams

Sept. 3

Lvnv Funding Llc V. Sally Niehoff

Aug. 31

Midland Funding Llc V. Tracy Mathey

Midland Funding Llc V. Susan Guthrie

