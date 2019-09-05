Marriage Licenses:
Sept. 4
Christopher Arreola, 34, To Jessica Laporte, 33, Both Of Demotte
Aug. 31
Cameron Musch, 28, To Heather King, 29, Both Of Remington
Circuit Court Civil:
Sept. 4
In Re: The Marriage Of Ashley M Rich And Justin K Rich
Christine Love V. Peggy D Johns, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company
Knox Hospital Company, Llc Dba Starke Hospital V. David Bogan
Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Duane Yost
Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Timothy Jackson
Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Patrick Stankovich
Sept. 3
Beverly Moore V. Deanna Warner
Rensselaer Eagle Vault V. Eric Sizemore, Kelly Sizemore
Circuit Court Superior:
Sept. 4
In Re: The Marriage Of Joshua Williams And Brittany Williams
Sept. 3
Lvnv Funding Llc V. Sally Niehoff
Aug. 31
Midland Funding Llc V. Tracy Mathey
Midland Funding Llc V. Susan Guthrie