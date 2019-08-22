RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council began budget reviews at the regular monthly meeting Tuesday night, and continuing on Wednesday. The council reviews the budget requests from department heads, eventually cutting or agreeing to the various requests before the final numbers are added to the 2020 county budget.
At the Tuesday night meeting, the council reviewed budgets from the coroner’s office, auditor and sheriff. With the largest budget, the sheriff’s is usually the most time consuming as well. Sheriff Pat Williamson went over the many budgets under his department with the council explaining any increases or savings for the next year’s budget.
Due to some typos in the 2019 budget, Williamson, who took over as sheriff from Terry Risner on Jan. 1, explained why there were a couple of line items in the budget that looked like they had increased considerably, but the numbers didn’t reflect the actual budgets for the year. Additional appropriations had to be made to bring those budget items up to the numbers they should have had in the first place.
He said his office is again asking for a secretary. The administrative assistant, who has worked for the department for over 30 years is retiring and a part-time person will step into that position, but, he said they are a very busy office, and do need to have a second person.
Williamson also asked for a raise for the part-time cleric at the northern annex. The position is split between the coroner and the sheriff’s office. He requested a raise from $12,000 a year to $13,600, or $17/hour. Deputy Coroner Andy Boersma also requested the raise to $17/hour for that office as well.
The sheriff’s office was able to cut a few of the budgets including office supplies and medical testing. Many of the items also stayed the same without needing an increase. For the jail, Williamson explained they are still short-staffed. “We are three officers short,” he said, of the amount the state says is appropriate for the number of inmates averaging at the jail. He said the pay for corrections officers is low, so many of them use the job as a starting point to go into other law enforcement careers or he said, “They go to higher paying jobs.”
In dispatch, he said they are down two people right now. It’s a busy job, he said, and can be very boring or very busy. It also takes a person who is computer “savvy.” The job requires training as well. “It’s a long training process,” he said. They try to hire part-time people who have experience to fill in for full-time when on vacations or off for other reasons. He said he is asking for an increase in the part-time budget, but the overtime budget stays the same as last year.
In public safety, Williamson said they have a full squad again, and there is still one at the police academy. He said he is asking for $1,000 more for overtime than was in last year’s budget because of this. He said the K9 officers have been taking time off because he is trying to save money, but it could still be close at the end of the year as far as overtime money in the budget.
He said his office is saving money on maintenance agreements and is only putting money in cars for two new vehicles in 2020, instead of four as has been budgeted previously. The new vehicles will either be pickups or Chargers. Ford Explorers are too expansive. By lowering the number of new vehicles to two, the department is saving $56,000.
The jail meals fund has increased by $3,000 from last year. Williamson said they are mandated to supply fruits, vegetables, milk and juice.
Williamson then gave a presentation on a new matrix for pay for all of the departments under the sheriff. He proposes lowering starting pay, and adding the difference to the top tier officers who have experience. As officers receive special certification, there would be additional income based on what that certification is. The same would hold true for the correctional officers and dispatchers who would have special certification and training. Raises would be based on the percentage of the sheriff’s raise, which is itself based on the percentage raise for the prosecuting attorneys through the State. If there is no raise for the attorneys, there would be no raises at the sheriff’s office either.
Merit Officers would also get pay raises at certain intervals from a bump in pay after one year, five years, 10 years and 20 years. The reason for this plan is to retain experienced officers, who leave for higher paying jobs elsewhere. He said his office has to compete with the Town of DeMotte, which pays its officers higher wages than the county deputies receive, and Lake and Porter Counties, which also have higher pay. If this matrix is adopted, he hopes to reduce the amount of turnover within the departments.
In order to implement the new pay structure, there will be an initial cost of $113,000, but he said, the county will see savings in about five years. Currently, 20-year officers make the same pay as two year officers. He said he got together with staff, IT/911 Director Ryan King and Councilman Brett Risner to come up with a “fair” plan to pay the officers and staff of the jail and dispatch center. He said this matrix will add incentive and morale and makes the county more competitive with DeMotte and the two counties to the north.
Council President Rein Bontreger said it takes the subjective nature out of it.
Williamson said the deputies are waiting to see what happens with this. As for Correctional Officers, there are none who have been employed at the jail for 10 or more years.
“I fully expect to lose people,” Williamson said, “but it is better than everyone leaving at the same pay. This is competitive pay with other counties, but still won’t cost a lot of money. The savings won’t kick in for a few years. Five years down the road, we will see how this will save.”
Auditor Kim Grow said she is asking for a 5% raise for the ladies who work in her office. “They deserve this and more,” she said. She also is asking for $10,000 to begin scanning the old books to digital. She’d like to use the same company the recorder’s office is using to digitize its files.