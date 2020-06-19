RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council met once again via Zoom for its June meeting with a short agenda and a discussion on topics to cover at the July joint meeting of the council and commissioners.
The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. July 21, may be held at the county fairgrounds or another venue, allowing for the public to be in attendance with social distancing seating. This would be the first in-person meeting since the national health emergency began in March in Indiana.
Commissioner Kendell Culp said they would like to talk to the council about ambulance funding as well as continuing the county’s hiring freeze and expectations for 2021. He said since the hiring freeze, they have had six employees leave, two from the same office.
“We need to be in lockstep on this,” he said.
County council president Rein Bontreger asked the question, “Can we do with less going forward?”
The topic will be addressed at next month’s meeting.
Councilman Brett Risner said they will have to find some money for the ambulances when they look at next year’s budget and budget cuts. Culp said they may ask for bids for the central ambulance service as well as the northern portion of the county to see what the private companies would charge. He stressed, however, they were not planning on privatizing the Keener and Wheatfield EMS.
With the quarantine affecting tax revenues, the group will also discuss the remaining budget for this year and also how they will approach the budget for 2021.
Budget talks for 2021 begin in August. The sheriff’s office has asked about hazard pay for the deputies who had to be out interacting with the public during the quarantine.
Auditor Kim Grow is checking with other counties on how they are handling the situation. Sheriff Pat Williamson said he has talked to other counties and there have been multiple counties that have given out hazard pay. He offered to email those to the council members to have for the joint meeting discussions.
Williamson was asked how much his office spent to cover the rally held on June 11 in Rensselaer. Temporary fencing was placed around the perimeter of the courthouse, and county and city officers were stationed around the courthouse square to keep an eye on protestors and counter-protestors.
Williamson said it cost about $4,000 from his budget, but there was a lot of cooperation from other agencies involved.
He also said the state police trooper shot in an incident on I-65 last week was a former correctional officer at the Jasper County Jail and reported that trooper will be “OK.”
Bontreger said, “We appreciate you and what your well-trained staff do for our county.”
So far, tax revenue in the state is down 30%-35% from last year. Culp said the county is fortunate to have received a $1 million grant for road improvements because the Community Crossroads grants will be much smaller next year.
Council vice president Andy Andree asked about the previous discussion on new audio-visual equipment for the commissioners’ meeting room at the courthouse. It was placed on the back burner during the quarantine. Culp said he would “freshen up” the quotes they received back in March and will get together with the IT person to talk about it.
Councilman Steve Jordan was asked about the plans for the fair. He said the fair board met with the commissioners and with the county’s health department before moving forward with fair plans.
There were a few things that had to be cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions, but as long as the state moves into Phase 5 of the reopening process, the fair will go on with a carnival and grandstand, free stage entertainment, food vendors and open class exhibitions.
Livestock for 4-H will be done differently and they are currently working on a schedule for the animals to show. Non-livestock entries will not be displayed on the fairgrounds and will have closed judging on those projects, and there will be no 4-H livestock auction this year either.