RENSSELAER — Jasper County Community Services has been busy this month, wrapping up the acquisition of a new minivan for public transportation and planning for an open house event at its Remington location.
Employees and leadership of JCCS expressed pride and excitement Wednesday as the establishment formally acquired a new 2019 Low Floor Dodge Caravan minivan for public transportation.
County and city leaders, business representatives, civic organizations, JCCS drivers and board members were also in attendance to celebrate.
The Kankakee Iroquois Planning Commission (KIRPC) received the transportation 5311 funding for transportation operations, allocated by KIRPC to the transportation programs in Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties. The new minivan was made available through a federal capital funding grant. The actual cost of the new vehicle was approximately $43,000.
Fundraising, donations and grants made possible the required cash match of $12,654.57 to receive the new Dodge Caravan minivan.
“The addition of this vehicle will benefit our community’s transportation needs,” stated JCCS Executive Director Sharon Colee. “Our sincere thanks to our donors and to those that supported the many fundraisers held to reach our goal.”
Colee said donations toward the needed cash match came from various businesses, civic and public groups, as well as individual donors.
“Employees worked diligently to create and implement programs and fundraisers to bring in the needed funds to make this possible,” JCCS stated.
JCCS’s transportation director, Kelly Bauer, said the facility’s transit team is “excited to get the new low-floor minivan on the road.”
“We are very thankful to get the first ADA access minivan in our county for public transportation,” he stated. “Without our generous donors, this would not be possible.”
The community is encouraged to call Jasper County Community Services at 219-866-8071 for public transportation needs.
Open house
Jasper County Community Services is inviting the senior community to meet the new Remington Senior Center staff. They are Michelle Medrano, the new nutrition site manager and Sandy Ericksen, the new nutrition site assistant.
The Remington Senior Center will also have an open house at 10 a.m. Aug. 27.
“This would be a great time to meet the new managers and tour the Remington Senior Center,” JCCS stated. “There are new programs and services offered.”
The open house will begin with free coffee and donuts.
“Enjoy time relaxing over coffee with friends and a tour of the center,” JCCS stated. “You will not want to miss lunch on this day, if you are 60 or (older).”
People are encouraged to call the center no later than 9 a.m. the day before to reserve a lunch meal. Lunch is $2 per person. At 12:30 p.m., free Bingo will begin with prizes ranging from gift cards and many other gift items.
People can also check out the opportunities offered at the senior center each week, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET)
To make reservations or more information, call the Remington Senior Center at 219-261-2228.