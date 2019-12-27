RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Commissioners met Friday for the final time in 2019 morning to finish year-end business and prepare for the new year.
Among the items on the agenda, the commissioners made board and committee appointments and approved requests from county departments, including a request from Bill Wakeland, of Jasper County Corrections, to replace a full-time employee, and from Animal Control to replace a part-time person who is leaving at the end of January.
The Board of Commissioners approved both requests.
Kendell Culp, commission president, brought a worksheet he had prepared to discuss with the board on how to subsidize the township-run ambulance services. The current subsidies are based on a percentage after they pay for the private ambulance service the county contracts with to cover the middle portion of the county, including Rensselaer.
The commissioners were surprised this year, when asking for bids for the service, to receive only one bid from the current service, Phoenix, and at a much higher amount than they had previously paid and budgeted for 2020. They rejected the initial bid by Phoenix and advertised again for bids, still receiving only the one bid from Phoenix. This left the other ambulance services without an increase in subsidy, while costs for the ambulance services continues to rise.
Culp drew up a formula he thought would be fair to the services, which includes Keener Township, Wheatfield and Remington, which does not have an ALS service (a paramedic unit).
Culp’s idea is to use a system giving the services points for having Interstate 65 in their coverage territory, truck stops, number of square miles, population and number of 911 addresses.
Sue Steinke, of the Wheatfield EMS, told Culp it was counteractive to give a higher subsidy to services that respond to the interstate because they also get paid better (if they are responding to a vehicle accident) since that is paid by the persons’ auto insurance, not health insurance. She said they are paid $5,000 from the auto insurance companies. Health insurance doesn’t pay as well.
She said Wheatfield should get a boost because the ambulance service doesn’t have the interstate in its territory. Having I-65 is a benefit, she said, not a deterrent.
Culp thought it was the opposite and said he had worked on his proposal the night before. He wanted the commissioners to work it out on their own rather than spending money on a consulting firm. He said they would look at it again in January and that he’d like to speak to the southern ambulance service as well.
Having been asked to speak to the commissioners by the county council, Sheriff Pat Williamson ask for permission for one of his deputies to raise funds for a third K9 unit for the county. He said by doing this, the council would have to approve an additional $8,000 to the officer’s salary because the dogs must be maintained at least two hours a day, even if the deputy is off-duty, plus any extra hours for answering a call during off-duty hours.
Since the deputy is already an employee and they would be adding a K9 unit, the commissioners said it would be up to the council to make that decision.
“If the council wants to fund it, that’s their choice,” Commissioner Dick Maxwell said.
“It’s your department,” Culp said.
They did approve a request to switch Chief Deputy Jason Wallace to the Public Employee Retirement Fund, which will save the county money.
The commissioners also asked Williamson to advertise for software comparable to the Spillman software he wants to purchase for dispatching and other data services.
The Spillman software is expensive, but Williamson said it is worth the money because the company has been around for more than 25 years, and counties in Indiana that have purchased this software have kept it. Lake County has used the software for nearly 25 years.
Maxwell suggested he look into other companies with similar features and ask for a formal proposal so if nothing else compares, he can purchase the Spillman software.
“We want to follow the letter of the law,” Culp said.
He said there is enough money in the sheriff’s 911 funds to put in a down payment of $150,000 on the software that will cost nearly a half a million dollars, that includes installation and training. The three-man board approved Williamson’s request to take the money out of the 911 funds if he asks for responses from other software companies before he goes with Spillman.