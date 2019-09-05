RENSSELAER — Attorney Don Shelmon approached the Jasper County Commissioners Tuesday to seek approval on behalf of AMP America to construct a pipeline in Barkley Township.
A right-of-way is essentially a right of passage that gives someone the right to travel across property that is owned by someone else. AMP America's wanted to obtain a right-of-way to have a methane gas line in the area.
Using a right-of-way and allowing the transfer of gas through the line would be, Shelmon said, much more efficient than transporting it manually.
This line will travel from the digester of Rensselaer's Hidden View Dairy, owned by Fred and Lynn Schakel, down County Road 100 to Division Road. It will then go east on Division, taking methane gas from another digester along the way, before continuing east to a third area. The latter two areas are owned by the DeJong family.
At that area, a facility will be built to put the methane gas into a natural gas form, where it will then be put into a pipeline running through that land.
"I've paired them with Heartland, who also has newer lines in the same right-of-way," Shelmon said. "They were able to talk and get the particulars of that and address where this is going to be, so it wouldn't interfere."
The facility to scrub the gas will reportedly require a rezone from A-1 to A-3, since it will be used directly in connection with the other locations. The pipe line project will reportedly cost approximately $20 million.
Shelmon said the plans for the facility have been given to the Jasper County Highway Department and the Jasper County Surveyor's Office. The line of the plastic pipe will be four-to-six inches around.
The commissioners would only approve of the pipeline if it met the requirements of the Jasper County Surveyor, if all drainage issues were met by the Jasper County Drainage Board and if the A-1 area was rezoned
The commissioners then passed a motion to approve, with those stipulations, the request from Amp America to connect the different facilities in Barkley Township.