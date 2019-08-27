RENSSELAER — Fourteen local kids gathered Aug. 26 with their families in the basement of Rensselaer's First Christian Church for the 2019 Lil' King & Queen Contest.
The annual event decides which lucky boy or girl will be crowned at the upcoming Little Cousin Jasper Festival.
This year's contestants included Addie Hitchcock, Lily Kristoff, Sierra Daniels, Trace Luttrell, Hailey Schanlaub, Katie Lane, Brynleigh Cawby, Brooklyn Black, Olivia Barber, Mckenzie Martin, Graycee Chambers, Ariana Rodriguez, Stacia Crabtree and Brodie Black.
The contest calls for the kids to put together an outfit reminiscent of the character of Little Cousin Jasper and to have a kind of audition in front of a panel of judges in one of the back rooms.
"Our theme this year is 'Believe in Magic,'" said LCJ Committee President Pat Fox. "So they were asked to write a paragraph about 'If they had a magic wand, what would they do with that wand?' They are reading that paragraph."
The judges also had a chance to ask the kids virtually anything they wanted to, although they did come prepared with a list of standard questions for inspiration. Sample questions included their favorite summer activity, what they like about school, their favorite subject, why they selected their outfit and why they want to be king or queen.
"They have a suggestion list here for us, but we can also ask any of our own," said Kristie Housman, one of this year's three judges on the panel. "One question that I thought of was, 'What do they like about living in their community, whether it's Rensselaer or DeMotte or wherever in Jasper County."
After each child auditioned, the judges had to decide which kids would be crowned king and queen, after the Little Cousin Jasper Festival's opening ceremonies, at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.