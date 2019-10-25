On Oct. 17, the Jasper County Airport closed on a 72-acre parcel of land just west of the airport, according to information from Airport Manager Ray Seif.
“This lot directly adjoins the west end of the grass runway,” Seif stated. “The acquisition was made possible through federal and state grants that made up almost half of the purchase price, with potential to receive additional funding reimbursement in the future.”
Seif said the acquisition was vital for the safety and security of the airport, because it allows the airport to keep the flight path west of the grass runway clear and free of obstacles.
“In the short term, the land will likely be added to the airport’s leased farm grounds,” Seif said. “Long-term plans for the back portion include development into an eventual east/west runway, taxiway and terminal building, leaving the front open for airport-adjacent, airport-compatible development opportunities.”