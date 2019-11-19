RENSSELAER — Ivy Tech will start offering classes on the St. Joseph’s campus starting next year.
According to a press release, Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette has entered into an agreement with St. Joseph’s College to offer several subjects during the spring 2020 semester.
The classes will apply toward a certificate or degree from Ivy Tech and are transferable to all Indiana public universities and many private universities.
“St. Joseph’s College is pleased to welcome Ivy Tech to its campus to offer college-level courses and to build new avenues of partnership,” said Dr. William Carroll, an SJC spokesperson.
Dr. David Bathe, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Lafayette campus, said the community college was excited to partner with SJC.
“The classes we will be offering are core classes that provide the first step toward a college degree and contribute to the economic and workforce development of the county," he said.
The classes will be offered during the spring 2020 semester in eight-week sessions. Subjects include English composition, communication/public speaking, introduction to education, and Microsoft Excel.
SJC closed in May 2017 due to millions of dollars of debt and its accreditation was on the line.
The spring semester begins Jan. 13 and the second half of the semester begins March 16.
For more information, call 765-269-5297 or e-mail pplanten@ivytech.edu.
Application to Ivy Tech is free at IvyTech.edu/Apply-Now.