RENSSELAER - Internet service was down for many in Rensselaer Monday night and most of Tuesday, after an oversized vehicle reportedly collided with utility poles and cables near North Cullen Street. Crews from Nitco were still repairing utility cables in that area well into Tuesday afternoon.
Internet service down after truck hits utility pole
Nick Fiala
