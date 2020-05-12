INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed a complaint April 27 regarding misconduct by Rensselaer attorney and former judge Robert Monfort.
According to the complaint, the commission found “reasonable cause” to warrant disciplinary action over two estates Monfort’s law firm handled — of Rose Jennette Nagel and Anthony Kaczorowski.
In 2018, the Jasper Newton Foundation filed a lawsuit against Monfort after discovering a probated will, which did not resemble a copy the foundation had received, was filed in court without the foundation’s knowledge.
Before her passing, Nagel had signed an endowment agreement with the foundation leaving the bulk of her estate to it to disburse as scholarships and community grants.
The will filed by Monfort’s office left the bulk of her estate to Monfort’s assistant Terri Hardin, according to documents. The probated will left $100,000 to the foundation and $1,000 to the Jasper County Animal Shelter.
The foundation filed a suit against Monfort and Hardin due to the inconsistencies in the will and the endowment, which was never received by the foundation.
In its complaint, the disciplinary commission lists a number of allegations of wrongdoing by Monfort. Among those is conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation.
One allegation states Monfort responded to an allegation made in February 2019 that he and Hardin held approximately $700,000 of Nagel’s liquid assets depriving devisees — defined as a person to whom real estate is left by the terms of a will — of distributions and did not account for the funds in the estate.
In April 2019, Monfort responded to that allegation saying this was false. He wrote he did not hold Nagel’s liquid assets, that Hardin, as the legal guardian of the estate, held the assests. The complaint states Monfort’s “representation that he did not hold any of Nagel’s assets after her death is knowingly false.” This, it states, is a violation of a professional conduct rule.
The lawsuit filed by the foundation was moved to Porter County after the two Jasper County judges recused themselves from the case. The suit is still ongoing and all estate assets held by Hardin have been frozen since August 2018.
Another allegation in the complaint associated with the Nagel estate regards an argument by Monfort to dismiss two counts made by the foundation stating it had not suffered any pecuniary losses since no monies had been paid out of the estate, which is false according to the commission’s complaint.
Another professional conduct rule was violated, according to the commission, when Monfort counseled and/or assisted a client “in conduct he knew to be criminal or fraudulent.”
In the Kaczorowski estate complaint, Hardin was appointed as the personal representative of the estate because no living relatives could be found. The complaint states living relatives were discovered after Monfort petitioned to reopen Kaczorowski’s mother’s estate so that treasury bonds found in Anthony’s Kaczorowski’s home before it sold could be redeemed and paid into his estate, which would then go to Hardin.
A judge informed Monfort that the mother had nieces that would have been Kaczorowski’s relatives and heirs.
Several years later, in filing to close the estate, Monfort filed an Affidavit of Heirship on Hardin’s behalf as the personal representative, stating there were no heirs.
The commission’s complaint states since he had been informed of the heirs by the judge in 2015, he knew this statement to be false.
“By engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation,” Monfort violated a number of rules of professional conduct.
The complaint concludes Monfort should be disciplined for his professional misconduct and be ordered to pay expenses incurred in the course of investigation, hearing and review procedures.
No monetary amount is listed nor is suggested disciplinary action.