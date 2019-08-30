Indiana State Police announced Friday that it will be increasing patrols starting today this weekend, with troopers concentrating their enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, distracted drivers and for those drivers and passengers not buckled up.
Last year during the Labor Day weekend, 2,101 crashes occurred throughout Indiana, resulting in 507 injuries and fifteen fatalities. Troopers would like to remind all motorists that they must do their part to help ensure our roadways are safe.
Troopers encourage everyone to follow the following safety tips:
- Ensure everyone is buckled up.
- Don’t drive impaired.
- If you plan to consume alcohol, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.
- Don’t drive distracted.
- If you’re traveling a long distance, make sure you are well rested. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver.
Anyone traveling who notices a suspected impaired driver should call 911 and report the vehicle’s description, route of travel and registration information if possible. Driver’s should never pass a suspected impaired driver, but instead continue to follow the vehicle at a safe distance.