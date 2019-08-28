RENSSELAER — The Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) has awarded 15 federal grants for historic preservation and archaeology in Indiana communities. The grants, totaling more than $454,000, provide a match of more than $524,000 in local and private funds, for a total projected investment of $978,441.
The funds come from the National Park Service, a part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which distributes federal funds to the states through the Historic Preservation Fund Program. Since 1974, the state has awarded more than $18 million to Indiana communities through this program.
DHPA helps strengthen Indiana’s historical and cultural heritage through annual federal grants it administers to local communities and not-for-profit groups that these organizations put toward preservation projects.
The Jasper-Newton Foundation will receive a $50,000 grant to rehabilitate 63 historic windows, replace one double-hung window and preserve all the window frame units in the Rensselaer Carnegie Library. The building was built in 1904 and opened in 1905.
The library is now known as the Carnegie Center and provides gallery space for artists of all ages, as well as community meeting space for training, events and networking opportunities. For more information, contact Brienne Hooker of the Jasper Newton Foundation at 219-866-2228.