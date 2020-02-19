MONTICELLO — The following statement was released Wednesday afternoon by the Indiana Beach Marketing Department:
“Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected. Guests may visit www.indianabeach.com for answers to commonly asked questions.”
When the Herald Journal attempted to access www.indianabeach.com around 3 p.m., it failed to load.
News of the closure leaked out via social media on Tuesday after company officials met with employees and asked them to pack their belongings.
According to White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell, the amusement resort and water park attracted between 400,000 to 500,000 people.
The news was delivered to Mitchell by Gregg Borman, Apex Parks Group senior vice president of operations who arrived in Monticello from the company's headquarters in California. Gary Fawkes, Indiana Beach's general manager, accompanied Borman to the meeting with Mitchell.
“(They) gave me the word that Indiana Beach was closing and that decision has been made,” Mitchell said. “They will not be in operation this year or any year beyond this.”
Indiana Beach has 27 full-time employees — 12 in administration and 15 members of the maintenance crew — as well as numerous seasonal employees.
Indiana Beach was opened in 1926 by the Spackman family, who owned it until 2008.
Originally named Ideal Beach, the amusement park began as a small lakeside beach with a bathhouse and refreshment stand. In 1927, the first thrill attraction opened. From that point, it began to expand. In the 1930s and 1940s, it was popular for the Ideal Beach Ballroom, which featured well-known bands and musical acts of the era.
In February 2008, both the amusement park and Indiana Beach campgrounds were sold to Morgan RV LLC. On Sept. 1, 2015, the park was sold to Apex Parks Group.
Former and current employees protested the park’s working and safety conditions in 2011, claiming rides were continuously closed or operating with rigged components. A subsequent inspection by Indiana Homeland Security found no major safety violations.
Last summer, a 12-year-old Lafayette boy died of a medical emergency while riding the Hoosier Hurricane. The boy’s parents later filed a civil lawsuit, the status of which is unknown at this time.