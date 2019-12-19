Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn would like to remind Jasper County voters of some important dates and deadlines for candidate filing for the 2020 Primary Election:
Jan. 8, 2020 (Wednesday) is the first day for an individual to file a declaration of candidacy with the Jasper County Clerk's Office,
Feb. 7, 2020 (Friday) by noon (C.S.T.) is the deadline for an individual to file a declaration of candidacy with the Jasper County Clerk's Office.
The following offices will appear on the 2020 Primary Election ballot, May 5, 2020:
President of the United States
United States Senator
Governor
United State Rep. District 4
State Senator District 5
State Senator District 7
State Representative District 13
State Representative District 16
Judge of the Jasper Superior Court Auditor
Recorder
Treasurer
Coroner
Commissioner, District 1
Commissioner, District 2
Council member At-Large (vote for 3)
Republican Precinct Committee persons
Republican State Convention Delegates
Democrat State Convention Delegates