JASPER COUNTY — The Hoosier Scholars 4-H club ended their successful year by winning eight Grand Champions at the Jasper County Fair. Nine of their projects were on display at the 2019 Indiana State Fair. Three club members received National 4-H Awards for their projects. Two 4-Hers were awarded as 10-year members.
Overall, this was a successful year for the Hoosier Scholars Club. This was, in part, due to the dedication of their leader and founder, Janet Umlauf. She is eager to continue leading next year. Umlauf has been running this club for about 25 years and said he continues to love working with and inspiring the kids.
She uses these meetings to give young people social interaction, a chance to practice their speaking skills, and teaches them how to run a meeting. This year, the club welcomed speakers from the Jasper County Recovery House and the 4-H Youth Educator. Club meetings were filled with demonstrations and games while still following Roberts Rules of Order.
Besides these monthly meetings, the 4-Hers attended roller skating and volleyball nights. 4-H is about more than just bringing projects to the fair. The Hoosier Scholars’ club gives the participants valuable life skills. Umlauf says that if people invest in the younger generation “kids will grow up to amount to someone.” That’s her goal as she plans to lead the Hoosier Scholars in 2020.