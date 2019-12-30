RENSSELAER — On Nov. 8, 1930, an air disaster was averted just five miles east of Rensselaer. Local amateur historian Richard Potts recently provided insight into what happened through his own research and that of another historian.
Potts is drawn to researching airplane crashes in the area, due to the sheer number that occurred near where he grew up in Hanging Grove. He’s been working on it for around five years now.
Potts said that Russell Goutierez, an airlines historian, first contacted Jasper County Historian Judy Kanne about this story. Kanne then referred Goutierez to Potts.
“Russ wanted know what I knew about this story,” Potts said. “The answer was easy — I never heard of it. So I told Russ that I would go to the library and read the old newspapers in the microfilm department. It would be interesting to see what the newspaper had to say about the incident. Much to my surprise, I found no mention of the story.”
Potts said one thing he did recognize was the location of the property involved in the near-miss incident. It was “a large tract of land about a mile east of the present-day Talbert Manufacturing company.”
“Years ago, this tract of land was known as the Lollar Ranch and later as the Ready Ranch,” Potts said. “Many red farm buildings straddled both sides of State Road 114 and there was a huge two-and-a-half story brick house where the ranch hands boarded. These buildings were a community landmark.”
Potts said Goutierez wrote his own story about the incident titled, “Charred Seats and Cow Pies: The Day a Flamingo Ran with the Bulls.”
The story revolves around Capt. Lionel Stephan, who graduated from flight school in 1928 and flew for the Embry Riddle company, which was based in Cincinnati at that time.
“Unscheduled landings are surprisingly common in the airlines industry,” Goutierez wrote. “Typically, some unforeseen event or condition causes a brief stop, after which the flight continues to the intended destination. Such was also the case for Capt. Lionel ‘Steve’ Stephan and his four passengers, if in a very memorable fashion — so memorable that he started his incident report book by writing, ‘Oh boy, did I get the devil scared out me of today.’”
On that day in early November 1930, Stephan, who was just 28 years old at the time, was the sole crew member aboard a Flamingo aircraft. This aircraft normally carried just a pilot and seven passengers, while operating on a contract mail route that linked Cincinnati and Chicago by way of Indianapolis.
Goutierez wrote that the excitement began shortly after the flamingo made an intermediate stop at Indianapolis. The mechanics had recently installed a more effective heater in the seven-passenger Flamingo, so the passengers could be warm during the climb out of Cincinnati’s chilly Lunken Field.
“But the sun was up after departure from Cincinnati and the cabin got stuffy,” Goutierez wrote, “so someone closed the heater vent on the floor. As the plane cruised at 4,000 feet, about five miles east of Rensselaer, a passenger opened the cockpit door and said four words no one on an airplane ever wants to hear: ‘We are on fire!’”
When Stephan looked back to see flames erupting around the floor duct, he gave the passenger a fire extinguisher. But he warned him not to use it unless absolutely necessary “because of the bitter fumes it produced.” Stephan then turned his attention to landing the plane.
Fortunately, Goutierez wrote, Stephan had flown in the area before “and knew of a large pasture near town.”
Stephan’s report later stated that, just 100 feet above the ground, ”this guy cut loose with the extinguisher and the fumes were terrible, but I was able to open a window in time to level out and land.”
The plane then rolled to a stop. Stephan got out and raced around to the boarding door, where the passengers were already getting off the aircraft. Three passengers were out already, but the fourth — the wife of an another captain — “was reluctant to disembark.” Steers were grazing in the pasture at that time and the woman “feared stepping in, well, something unpleasant.”
Stephan managed to coax the woman out of the plane and then doused the still-smoldering fire.
“The kapok insulation between the wooden floor and the metal fuselage had ignited because there was nowhere for the heat to go when the floor vent was closed,” Goutierez wrote. “Captain Stephan removed the insulation and soaked the entire area with pyrene, then gathered everyone for some collaborative decision making.”
Stephan later wrote that, “After a thorough inspection to see that the fire had not gone beyond this area, I had the passengers look it over and we all decided that it was OK to go on to Chicago.”
The courageous passengers then got back on the plane, all sitting toward the tail, since “some of the legs had burned off the two first-row seats.”
“By now a curious crowd had gathered to see what was going on,” Goutierez wrote. “Captain Stephan enlisted their help in shepherding the bulls over to one corner of the field and soon the Flamingo was on its way.”
Potts added that “we have no way of knowing who that crowd was, but I have to guess it was the ranch hands.”
Goutierez, meanwhile, noted that the aircraft was still in good shape and considered absolutely safe, despite the ordeal.
“One can only imagine how terrified the passengers were, and we know how the aftermath would play out today in the news and social media,” he wrote, “but things were different in 1930. In fact, the Flamingo wasn’t even taken out of service. Rather incredibly, a mechanic patched the floor in Chicago, disconnected the heater, and declared the ship airworthy and the return trip departed for Cincinnati just an hour behind schedule!”
As far as Potts is aware, the story never got out to local media, such as the Rensselaer Republican.
“Why was there no mention of the story in the local newspaper?” he wondered. “After much thought I concluded that the newspaper was probably never notified about the emergency landing because of two factors — limited communication and poor roads.”
Potts said that, in 1930, telephones were few and far between in rural areas. And even travel along the roads was still very difficult in these areas. He cited a passage from the book “Indiana through Tradition and Change: A History of the Hoosier State and its People.” The book states that, at that time. ”most roads were dirt tracts: few boasted gravel or stone surfaces.
“Furthermore, neither State Road 114 nor US 231, was a hard surface road until 1936,” Potts said. “Instead, both were one-lane gravel roads; as a result, when two cars met, the right side of each car would be forced off the gravel. As a result of these two factors, news from the rural area to Rensselaer often traveled very slowly — if at all.”
Potts’ research appears to be correct since it took around 90 years for this story to be shared or re-shared with the Rensselaer community.
“Thank you, Russell Goutierez, for this delightful story,” Potts said.