RENSSELAER — A heavy thunderstorm that sped north before reversing course to hit Rensselaer caused damage in the city limits Monday afternoon.
The storm, which began around 4:30 p.m., brought winds in excess of 60 miles per hour and heavy rain. A handful of trees were split, including one on the northside of the Jasper County Courthouse that scattered tree limbs around the square.
Electrical lines were also pulled free of transformers and homes and debris, mostly branches of every size, was scattered on city streets.
The city worked to restore power to several city blocks Monday night. City police officers made a note of every downed line and tree, including one that pierced the roof of a home.
The national weather service said winds reached 80 miles per hour in Crown Point and Lowell. It also issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Monday night.
The storm brought cooler air Monday night and Tuesday's weather forecast will also be much cooler with a high of 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
The low on Tuesday night will be 55 under partly cloudy skies and Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 82 and a low of 59 under partly cloudy skies.