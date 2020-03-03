BROOK — After being for sale for more than eight months and not getting any buyers, Mike and Candace Armstrong, owners of Hazelden Country Club recently announced on Facebook that for the first time in 110 years, golf will no longer be played there.
The Armstrongs purchased Hazelden in January 2007 and just completed their 13th year as owners.
“The golf course has been for sale since last summer with the hopes it would have been bought as a course,” said Candace.
“Our main focus was trying to sell it as a golf course because that is what we want for the community,” added Mike. “We know the historical value and what the course means to the community and the schools. We didn’t even think about selling the land for anything else, we wanted the opportunity of it staying a golf course.”
The Armstrongs did say that there was some interest from Newton County to purchase the course, but they never received an offer.
“We had several different talks with county representatives about the purchase of Hazelden because of the community and historical factor, but it is our understanding that’s not going to pan out,” said Candace.
With the grass beginning to grow in the next few weeks, it has become apparent to the owners that no sale to a golf course operator will occur and they are now looking to sell the property and all of the assets separately.
“That’s not what we wanted and maybe that was a wrong decision for us financially, but it was the right decision for us personally,” said Candace. “We had to give it a chance for the community. We will look at any offer at this point.”
As part of the process of selling the property and assets separately, Hazelden will hold a “sentimental sale” on March 14 and 15. Some of the things available during the “sentimental sale” include bar stools, poker tables, bar chairs, club championship plaques, framed pictures, trophies, granite tee signs, club lockers, tables, beer taps, flags and flagsticks, cup cutter, Christmas decorations, ball washers and more.
Mike and Candace told the Newton County Enterprise that when they bought Hazelden, they thought they would own it until they retired. However, several factors have played a role in their decision to sell.
“Economically it is not the best time for a golf course, and we are looking for a lifestyle change,” said Mike and Candace. “We have two kids and they are both at the age where they are doing a lot more activities and we want to be a part of that.”
“The golf course is so important to us but it also requires so much time,” added Mike. “As the number of golfers declined the need for my labor increased. The catering was the one aspect that was growing, but it couldn’t offset the drop in the number of golfers.”
Mother Nature was another huge factor for Hazelden, including the summer flood of 2015 where the course was underwater and closed for 42 days during its peak time. The high water also damaged numerous fairways and greens.
“We reinvested in the course after that and we did make the drainage better,” said Mike. “We were able to be open more with rain after the improvements but it is hard to change perception,” added Candace. “Every time it rained people would call to see if we were closed.”
The Armstrongs also noticed a trend of declining golfers when St. Joseph’s College closed in nearby Rensselaer.
“That was a big dynamic for the area, and for our course,” said Candace. “However, the flood didn’t make us sell, the closing of St. Joseph’s didn’t do it, the economy didn’t do it. It was just a combination of all the factors, including wanting to spend more time with family. Mike was working every weekend out at the golf course. We believe it still has a viable business plan, but we have no buyers at this point.”
It was not an easy decision for the Armstrongs to sell or one they took lightly.
“It was a very emotional decision for us,” said Mike. “We have had so many memories there. This is where we started a family. We spent Easter mornings at the golf course and had Easter egg hunts on the course itself. Our kids grew up at the golf course.”
While the Armstrongs, who have become so involved with the community, are looking to sell Hazelden, they are not planning on moving away.
“We feel at home here, we are committed to staying and being a part of this community,” Candace said.
If anyone has an interest in purchasing the buildings or land, please contact the Armstrongs at mike@hazeldencountryclub.com. The golf carts and kitchen/catering equipment are also being sold individually through Mike.