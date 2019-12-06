RENSSELAER — The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Autumn Trace Senior Living Community with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
The new senior community had its actual grand opening back in August, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the chamber had to be delayed until the later half of the year. Chamber leaders said it was difficult to coordinate the different schedules of local community leaders who are typically involved in these ceremonies.
Nevertheless, Autumn Trace's staff was in good spirits once the chamber could finally give the senior community a formal welcoming.
"It feels great," Executive Director Kristi Ritter said. "It's been a long time coming with schedules."
The center has already been active in planning numerous activities for its residents and their families. Upcoming events included a Christmas Tree contest, scheduled for this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Organizations will bring in trees and decorate them. The residents will then judge the trees and pick a winner.
Another event, Autumn Trace's "Hometown" Christmas party, will take place 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18. Residents' families and locals are encouraged to visit for games, carols, food and fellowship.
"The staff at Autumn Trace would like to wish you all the warmest Christmas blessings, and may all your Christmas wishes come true!" the senior community stated.
People with questions about the center are encouraged to contact Ritter at kristi.ritter@autumntracecommunities.com or at 219-964-2110; or visit autumntracecommunities.com.