RENSSELAER — The Indiana Department of Education revealed the state’s 2019 graduation rates this week, with the state’s average rate falling slightly in two calculations.
The IDOE released two graduation rate indicators based on state and federal accountability calculations.
Indiana’s overall state graduation rate for 2019 was 87.29 percent compared to 88.1 percent in 2018. Indiana’s federal rate for 2019 was 86.46 percent, just down from 87.23 percent in 2018, according to a press release from IDOE.
“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” said Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s superintendent of public instruction said in the release. “There is still work to be done and the department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”
Among Jasper County schools, Kankakee Valley School Corporation recorded a 94.04 percent graduation rate — a slight 1.18 increase from 92.86 in 2018, while Rensselaer Central recorded an 82.79 percent rate — a drop of 13.14 percent from 2018’s 95.93 rate.