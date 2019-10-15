RENSSELAER — With help from city leaders, members of Tri-County Bible Church and members of the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce, the GracePoint Resource Center officially opened with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon.
The center is intended to serve the community in three distinct ways. It will offer Biblical counseling through Tri-County Biblical Counseling, LLC., serve the community by offering several group mentoring classes on many of the same topics and offer a small bookstore filled with what Administrator Brian Hannon called “practical resources for daily living.”
The counseling will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays. This month, a class will be held on dealing with a time of grief, with more to come. The center’s books will also cover similar topics as those from the classes and counseling.
“Over time, as we figure out the community and the needs more, we’ll probably add some other classes as well,” Hannon said.
The fall classes will begin Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. or Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m., at the center’s location at 2014 W. Washington Street. This will be a 13-week Grief Share curriculum designed to help someone rebuild their life after losing a loved one.
“Our group is led by caring people who want to help you through the difficult days ahead,” the center stated. “We know it hurts, and we want to help Free of charge!”
A particular class on surviving the holidays while grieving will be held Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m. at the center.
“When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful,” the center stated. “Our ‘Surviving the Holidays’ seminar is free and will help participants discover how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions and helpful tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future.”
Reservations for the seminar should be made before October 24.
Anyone seeking more information is encouraged to call the center at 219-866-0740 or go online to www.gracepointrensselaer.org.