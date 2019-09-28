RENSSELAER — GracePoint Resource Center, LLC. is a new resource that will be opening up in downtown Rensselaer on Oct. 19.
Administrator Brian Hannon said the center seeks to “strengthen our community by connecting people to practical life-changing resources and to each other.”
“We want to offer hope and help to our community by equipping people to face the various challenges of their daily lives,” he said.
The center is intended to serve the community in three distinct ways. First, it will offer Biblical counseling through Tri-County Biblical Counseling, LLC.
“There are many challenges and problems in today’s complex society,” Hannon said. “Whether you are struggling with your marriage, parenting, depression, addiction, anger, anxiety — or whatever your struggle may be — the Bible has answers for you. Tri-County Biblical Counseling provides counseling to those seeking God’s answers to the questions and problems in their lives.”
Hannon said that many people in the community have already been helped by this ministry. Anyone would like to read some of their testimonies or learn more about the counseling ministry is encouraged to visit the website at www.tcbiblicalcounseling.org. Counseling is being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.
The second way the center intends to serve the community is by offering several group mentoring classes on many of the same topics.
“These classes will be offered by Tri-County Bible Church,” Hannon said. “Our most popular class right now is our Grief Share class which seeks to help those who are going through a time of loss. We plan to offer many other classes on topics such as marriage, parenting, finances, addiction recovery and others.”
The church will also offer counseling training to “anyone who would like to become better equipped to help others.” Hannon said that most of these classes will be offered at no cost to the participants.
“Please contact us about our current class offering as it will be changing regularly,” he said.
The third and final resource offered is a small bookstore that is filled with “practical resources for daily living.”
“We have books and booklets that cover many of the issues that you may face in life,” Hannon said. “These books make great resources for personal growth but they also make great gifts to give to a friend or a family member who you know is struggling.”
“We are very excited about the opportunity to be a part of the strengthening of the Rensselaer community,” Hannon said.
Locals are encouraged to join the staff on Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. for the grand opening at 204 West Washington Street, or call 219-866-0740 with any questions. Locals may also visit the website at www.gracepointrensselaer.org.
“Our resource center is an easily accessible place in the heart of Rensselaer where anyone can come to find resources and relationships to help them in their daily lives,” Hannon said. “Please come and see our newly remodeled office space and check out all that we have to offer the community. We look forward to meeting you.”