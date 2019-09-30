DEMOTTE — When Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village decided to expand and remodel, they decided to add a small bistro area with the intention of opening it to the public as well as to the senior residents and staff. Last week, the Golden Girls Bistro opened with little fanfare, as it works to establish itself in the community.
Golden Girls Bistro is owned by Pat Dinga and Tabatha Stevens. The two paired up before to open Somethin’s Brewin’ Café, which has now passed on to new hands.
The bistro is open to the public with seating for guests to sit, eat and enjoy a nice cup of coffee or tea. They offer a variety of baked goods for breakfast, along a spinach bacon quiche and homemade biscuits and gravy.
Baked goods include assorted bagels served with cream cheese, everyseed, whole wheat, blueberry and cinnamon raisin among the choices. There is also muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls, snickerdoodle and chocolate chip cookies.
For lunch, guests can choose from pannini sandwiches and salads, including fresh homemade chicken salad. Sandwiches are ham and cheese “panni” or a turkey bacon panni, served with a choice of broccoli salad or pasta salad and chips.
Orders can be place to go as well. The bistro is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 pm. Wednesdays are Senior Days, with seniors receiving a 10% discount.
Because all of the women working at the bistro, with the exception of Stevens, are over 65, they chose to name the bistro, “Golden Girls.” Stevens said although she isn’t a senior yet, “I’m 80 on the inside!”
The bistro is inside Oak Grove, at 221 W. Division St., and is located to the right when one enters the main entrance. Follow the smell of coffee and you’ll find it. To reach the bistro ladies, call 219-987-9220.