RENSSELAER — Approximately 34 children from families impacted by the recent Genova plastics plant layoffs received hundreds of donated Christmas gifts last week.
Organizer Aaron Hovis said the families also received more than $2,000 in gift cards for groceries and other supplies. These cards also ensured that any kids who may have not received a gift for their age group could receive a Christmas gift last week.
“We were able to give parents gift cards, so that they could get the kids additional things as well,” Hovis said. “I kept track of all the families and the kids and stuff like that.”
Hundreds of gifts were wrapped at the Jasper County Community Service Center in Rensselaer on Monday, Dec. 23. Then, that evening, the gifts were passed out to the families at the Hope Community Church on North McKinley Avenue.
“It felt good,” Hovis said. “By the time it was all ready to pass out, I was just so overwhelmed with it that I was ready to be done with it. But it was definitely nice to be able to make sure that everybody was taken care of.”
Hovis said a supervisor at the church also knew of several families that could use a Christmas turkey. So Hovis purchased four of those turkeys himself, adding to a total of “five or six” that were cooked or purchased for the families that day.
A Gofundme account called “Bless former Genova employees” was also opened at gofundme.com with the stated goal of raising $5,000 to help the impacted families. But, as of the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 30, only $150 has been raised.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t help some of the adults that we were hoping to be able to help because the Gofundme didn’t even really take off,” Hovis said. “But the core mission and goal was to provide Christmas for the kids. And we’ve definitely accomplished that. I think we knocked it out of the park.”
Hovis led the charge to make the donation effort happen after the Genova employees were indefinitely laid off less than a month before Christmas. He based his donation idea on the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign of Cutting Room owners Karen Youngs and Shyla Brown, which they use to gather supplies for local school students.
He was partly inspired to make it happen by a friend who was one of the many people laid off from the local Genova plant. Though Hovis was frustrated by the situation, he didn’t think there was much he could do about it at first.
Then, on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 18, Hovis saw the Rensselaer Republican‘s first article describing the employees’ situation and decided something had to be done about it. And less than one week later, he and other volunteers were wrapping hundreds of Christmas gifts for those employees’ children.
Hovis was ultimately satisfied that his effort had done a lot of good for families in need during the holiday season.
“I think we had an awesome turnout,” he said. “It was definitely a crunch for time, but we managed to pull it off, somehow.”