RENSSELAER — The Christmas gift giveaway event for families of employees laid off from the Rensselaer Genova plastics plant is tentatively set to happen at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23.
Registered family members will either pick the gifts up at the Jasper County Community Services building in Rensselaer, or they will be directed to another location from the center's parking lot.
Local man Aaron Hovis organized the campaign to collect Christmas gifts for those families after virtually all of Genova’s employees were indefinitely laid off from their jobs recently. It is based on the annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies campaign of local Cutting Room owners Karen Youngs and Shyla Brown.
The vehicle where the gifts are being collected from donors has since been moved to the parking lot of the Rensselaer Walmart store. Hovis said it will be there all weekend for donors to make contributions. People are also encouraged to help wrap the gifts at the JCCS Building Monday, starting at 8 a.m.
Families in need were asked to register in advance for the event by contacting Hovis directly. Hovis said on Friday, Dec. 20 that he may close registration by that same night.
He can be contacted for inquiries by calling or texting 219-964-8195 or by emailing ahovis11@gmail.com. The Rensselaer Republican staff was, at one time, led to believe that inqiuiries could also be directed elsewhere, such as the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. But this later proved to be an error. All inquiries should be directed toward Hovis.