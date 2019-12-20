RENSSELAER — Sherry Urbanski recently spoke to the Rensselaer Republican about the need for the families of employees laid off from the Rensselaer Genova plastics plant to register in advance for a planned hand-out of Christmas gifts for them.
Local man Aaron Hovis organized the campaign to collect Christmas gifts for those families, in order to offer them some help after virtually all of Genova's employees were indefinitely laid off from their jobs recently. It is based on the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign of local Cutting Room owners Karen Youngs and Shyla Brown, which they use to gather supplies for local school students.
"Aaron and I are working together on this," Urbansky said in a written statement. "Needy families must register so we can have an accurate count on families."
Urbansky said the campaign has received "a good amount" of gifts and several hundred dollars to assist the families, although the campaign "could use some more" of both.
"Families must register in order to disburse assistance to them," she said. "If we are not aware of their need, we can't help."
The current plan is to hand the gifts out to the families on this Monday, Dec. 23.
Hovis can be contacted for registration or donation by calling or texting 219-964-8195 or by emailing ahovis11@gmail.com. Members of the affected families can also contact Hovis or Williamson at 219-866-4956 so that they can be organized to receive a gift Dec. 23.