RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday that it had reached its goal of raising $32,000 to purchase new "jaws of life" to help extricate victims trapped in their vehicles.
"(We) would like to say thank you!" The department stated. "The new jaws of life is a battery over hydraulic tool used to extricate victims when they are trapped in a vehicle, grain auger or any situation where extrication maybe needed. Thank you again for caring enough to help protect our community for many years to come!"
The department originally began this fundraiser several months ago.
"We could have not done it without the support of this community," Fire Chief Kenny Haun stated, "and to think we pulled this off in just around six months is just amazing."